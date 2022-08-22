An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.

ITHACA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO