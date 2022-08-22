ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Comments / 44

Maria Jones
3d ago

you're telling me no one reported her missing how long has she been missing that doesn't make any sense she must have been known around the area because she was wearing Carolina Boots those are expensive boots and she must have been a person that liked to walk and travel so someone knew her something's not right there's foul somewhere

Reply
9
Curiosity29
3d ago

omg that's so sad, no 1 reported her missing? no 1 missed her, at all.....? that's heartbreaking 💔

Reply(1)
34
Nikki Vanich
3d ago

This is so sad that nobody reported her missing. The sadder part is this happens way more often then we hear about and so many sickos get away with it. They target women with no ties or control the women to where they cut ties with family and friends before this sort of thing happens

Reply
7
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in upstate N.Y. hotel, deputies say

DeWITT, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in upstate New York, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road in DeWitt, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
DEWITT, NY
informnny.com

13 injured after van crash on New York State Thruway

ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police said 13 people have been injured after a van crash on the Thruway in Greene County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. southbound near Exit 21B in Athens. After an investigation, police found that a 14-passenger van lost control,...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Troopers in NY Wrap Up Successful ‘Speed Week’ – How Many Got Nabbed?

Members of the New York State Police were out in full force over a 7-day span last week from August 15th-August 21st with a concentrated crackdown on speeders and unsafe drivers. And we appreciate the work the men and women of the NYS Police do each and every day - bravely keeping our neighborhoods and streets safe!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Upstate New York#Otego#State Police
WETM 18 News

Head-on collision in Herkimer kills three people

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Troopers in Oneida County have reported a fatal collision in the Town of Herkimer on August 21st that has claimed the lives of three people. Around 10:30 pm on Sunday, Troopers arrived on the scene of a head-on car accident that took place on Route 5. They […]
Daily Voice

Police Investigating Drowning Deaths Of Albany Woman, Scotia Man

Authorities are investigating the drowning deaths of a young man and woman from the Capital District who were found in the southern Adirondacks. The bodies of 24-year-old Kaydee Lyons, of Albany, and 28-year-old Matthew Banks, of Scotia, were found Friday, Aug. 19, in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope, State police said.
ALBANY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch: Rabid fox attacks woman in upstate New York

An unsuspecting woman was the victim of an attack by a rabid fox in front of her home in Ithaca, and it was all caught on tape. Home surveillance footage, timestamped July 25, shows the frantic woman repeatedly trying to shoo the fox away as it bites and claws at her -- at one point clinging to her, despite her forceful attempts to fling it away.
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New York State Police Identify Body Found In Morris

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, New York State Police announced that the body of a woman had been found in a remote area in the town of Morris. According to New York State Police in Sidney, the human remains belonged to an adult female who stood between 4'9" and 4'11" in height. The woman was wearing Adidas jogging pants, a pink tank top, a lightweight black jacket with a pink zipper, and Carolina brand boots. Also found with the remains were a silver adjustable ring with a heart and a gold chain necklace were also found.
MORRIS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

NYSP: Hudson Valley, New York Man Used Machete To Rape Victim

Police allege a 20-year-old Hudson Valley man used a machete to rape a person he had a relationship with. On Monday, New York State Police alleged a Sullivan County man used a machete to physically and sexually assault his victim. New York State Police Arrest Bloomingburg, New York Man Following...
WIBX 950

Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?

The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 21

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. New York State Police have identified the human remains found in a remote area of Morris. Laura L. Rous, 38 years old of Otego, was found August 2nd. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death is ongoing, according to a police media release. Authorities have called this case a murder investigation.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy