Related
Best college football stadiums: Ranking the NCAA gridiron’s premier venues in 2022
When it comes to ranking the best college football stadiums, a variety of factors are in play, and it depends
NFL・
ABC13 Game of the Week: North Shore begins state title defense by crushing The Woodlands, 49-21
The Mustangs pressed the gas and never let off, doubling up The Woodlands. But more importantly, the win awards bragging rights in a bet between ABC13 anchors.
Dumb As a Doorknob? Herschel Walker Won’t Debate Georgia Senator on a Thursday Night, Thinks It Conflicts With Monday Night Football
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has turned down a chance to debate Sen. Raphael Warnock in Macon, Georgia, citing Monday Night Football, despite the debate being on a Thursday. BET reports that Warnock, who defeated former Sen. Kelly Loeffler in 2020, agreed to the Oct. 13 debate in June....
Little League World Series: Pearland falls to Nolensville, Tennessee, ending Williamsport run
Despite a sour ending to their Williamsport run, Pearland's little leaguers reunited with their family, knowing they one of the best in the U.S.
