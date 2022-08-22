ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millbrook, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Millbrook, NY
Education
Millbrook, NY
Government
WestfairOnline

Fire at popular orchard and farm in Dutchess

A fire has struck Barton Orchards, a 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm located in the Dutchess County community of Poughquag that has been a popular destination for residents and tourists alike. The farm has been in the Barton family for more than 40 years and billed itself as the premier “Pick Your Own” farm in the Hudson Valley. Barton Orchards also features a petting zoo, ice cream shop, tap room, live music on weekends, an aerial adventure climbing course, and announced plans for a new farmer market and coffee shop.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
beckersasc.com

Garnet Health closing 4 physician practices

Orange County, N.Y.-based Garnet Health is closing five physician practices and laying off 29 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state of New York. The following physician practices are closing effective Nov. 9 due to economic reasons:. Garnet Health Doctors OB/GYN in Middletown, N.Y....
MIDDLETOWN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Saugerties Residents Angry With Plans for Woodstock ’94 Site

The $600 million plans for Winston Farms in Saugerties include everything from homes, to commercial, business, and recreational uses. Last year after it was announced that developers had purchased the 800-acre site of the 1994 Woodstock music festival for $4 million, news started to spread that the new owners had plans to turn Winston Farms into a multi-use area.
SAUGERTIES, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bennett College#The Times Union
hudsonvalleyone.com

“The problem is the water,” and HITS usage is concerning

The Village of Saugerties is considering an increase in the amount it charges the town for water, with a surcharge of $21,000 on the base price and a change in the way water use is calculated when determining when the 650,000 gallons-per-day maximum the town is allowed to use before a ten percent surcharge is imposed. The amount of water the town uses is now calculated on an annual basis; the proposed change would calculate usage weekly, making excess usage stand out.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September

Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Pop-Up Flea Market at Historic Hudson Valley Site this Weekend

There are many reasons to love the Hudson Valley. The mountains, the river, the great hiking, and the history. Included in that history are several Hudson Valley mansions. Roosevelt, Vanderbilt, Mills Mansion, just to name a few. And one that is north of Dutchess County called Olana. I had heard of Olana because it was affiliated with the Hudson River School of Painting. The home and estate were owned by Frederic Edwin Church, an important figure in the school.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York

What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
EAST DURHAM, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair

With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
RHINEBECK, NY
105.5 The Wolf

3 Hudson Valley Pumpkin Patches Nominated for “Best” in The U.S.

We're not trying to rush you through the end of summer, but...it's almost time for fall in the Hudson Valley. I think it's safe to say the Hudson Valley in the fall is an experience like no other. From the absolutely gorgeous foliage views to the fall festivals every weekend and haunted happenings. There's always something to do in the mid-Hudson region once the temperature drops and the leaves change.
CLINTONDALE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 24 – Aug 30

Culture and fun. Kingston’s second annual African-American Cultural Festival. Sunday, August 28, 12 to 6 p.m. at Harambee, 157 Pine Street, Kingston. Food, music, dancing and more to celebrate African-American culture of the Hudson Valley and beyond. Stunning views and local crafts. Phoenicia Flea: A Summer Market at OLANA.
KINGSTON, NY
WBEC AM

Unique but Genius? Funny Sight Recently Photographed in Pittsfield (photo)

Berkshire County is the place to be for many people. Obviously, we have tourists that want to check out our natural and cultural attractions including the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, Mount Greylock in Adams, the Williamstown Theater Festival, Tanglewood in Lenox, Monument Mountain Reservation in Great Barrington, Mass Moca in North Adams, The Mount in Lenox, Jiminy Peak in Hancock, Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Natural Bridge in North Adams, Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Housatonic Flats in Great Barrington and the list goes on and on.
PITTSFIELD, MA
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy