ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In Escanaba, the Bonifas Arts Center is preparing for a new art show. It will feature two artists who now live in Door County, Wisconsin. “I was always creative and then I started taking some painting workshops when my kids were just babies and now, they’re in their late twenties,” said Ginnie Cappaert, an abstract painter in the show. “I just kind of developed my passion from there.”

ESCANABA, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO