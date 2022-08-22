Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Marquette County township to celebrate sesquicentennial
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County township is celebrating a big milestone this weekend. Richmond Township is celebrating its sesquicentennial, or its 150th year, this Friday and Saturday. Activities start on Friday evening with an open house with various memorabilia at the town hall. Organizers of the event, Jan St. Germain and Glory Sparks say you can expect a parade on Saturday and much more.
WLUC
HarborFest to return to Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Say “goodbye” to summer with HarborFest this weekend. HarborFest is a fundraising event for Marquette West Rotary Club and the Marquette West Rotary Foundation. The festival combines music, food, and beverages as a final salute to summer. Admission is free, but the club will raise money in the beer tent and with raffles.
WLUC
Annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ to bring day full of Finnish culture
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An event celebrating Finnish culture will be in Negaunee Township this weekend. The 12th annual Finn Fun Day returns to the Negaunee Township Hall on Saturday. The free event is put on by the Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter. It will have live Finnish...
WLUC
Dickinson County Library’s courtyard under renovation
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Library is installing a new courtyard. Staff said the concrete on the old courtyard was uneven and old. This is the first renovation project since the building was built in the 1960s. Library Director Megan Buck said it has been increasingly more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
New beautification project coming to Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking to add a beautification project to the city and is looking for help to earn a grant. The DDA has been working with the Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) for more than two years to work...
WLUC
Transition Assisted Living Facility now open in Gladstone
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new assisted living facility in Gladstone offers residents a luxury living experience. Transition Assisted Living opened on July first. It features a library, spa, gym and even a movie room. Right now, it is 25 percent full, but the facility can be home to 20...
WLUC
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Planning Commission approved special use permits Wednesday night for a new marijuana distribution and growing facility. Ottawa Innovations LLC and the Higher Love Corporation have moved into the building located behind Target in Marquette Township. They plan to use the site as...
WLUC
Comedian Joe Pera performing sold-out show in Marquette Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - National Comedian Joe Pera has a sold-out show coming this weekend to Marquette. Pera has done several comedic shorts and specials set in the Upper Peninsula. Saturday he’s performing at the Kaufman Auditorium as a fundraiser for the Marquette Regional History Center. Prior to Pera taking...
WLUC
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A review written by a customer at Marquette’s Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has gained much public attention. The critique was not about the waiter’s service, but rather their appearance. Iron Bay defended its employees on social media and reminded customers to respect their staff.
WLUC
The GINCC’s Business and Community Awards
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Know a business that’s made an impact in your community?. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce will be accepting nominations for this year’s GINCC Business and Community Awards. The categories are: Business Person of the Year, Business of the Year, Organization of...
WLUC
Bonifas Arts Center prepares for abstract art show
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In Escanaba, the Bonifas Arts Center is preparing for a new art show. It will feature two artists who now live in Door County, Wisconsin. “I was always creative and then I started taking some painting workshops when my kids were just babies and now, they’re in their late twenties,” said Ginnie Cappaert, an abstract painter in the show. “I just kind of developed my passion from there.”
WLUC
Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson hosts employee appreciation picnic
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson hosted an employee appreciation picnic Tuesday. Around 800 people work for Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson. “The Marshfield [Clinic Health System] Foundation has donated the funds for this outdoor event for our employees. It is really in recognition of the hard work they have...
WLUC
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lost Creek is a senior independent living community in Marquette Township that is soon ending its door-to-door trash pickup. Lorraine Leidholdt has lived at Lost Creek for six years. The resident says when she got the notice the property was looking to stop the pickup service, she started a petition.
WLUC
Meet the new principals at two Iron Mountain schools
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first day of school for some Dickinson County students. Iron Mountain High School welcomes Amy Galvan as its new principal. Students returning to North Elementary get to enjoy a brand new playground. New Elementary Principal Andy Mendini shows it off while TV6′s...
wnmufm.org
UPPCO to close Boney Falls boat launch next week
ESCANABA, MI— The boat launch on the Boney Falls reservoir will be closed to the public on Monday. Upper Peninsula Power Company says the closure is required for de-mobilization of equipment used for maintenance and improvements over the summer. Crews will be disassembling a construction barge and unloading materials.
WLUC
First National Bank & Trust donates to Pine Creek Woodworking
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - First National Bank & Trust is pleased to announced its support of the Pine Creek Woodworking project Wednesday with a $1,000 donation to purchase woodworking equipment. Pine Creek Woodworking is non-profit with the goal of teaching local senior citizens and veterans woodworking skills. In the...
WLUC
Local singer/songwriter uses natural sounds to inspire new album
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s the first day of school for Iron Mountain students. Tia makes a splash while testing out North Elementary’s new playground. Plus... singer/songwriter Michael Waite is almost ready to release his long-awaited second album. Waite plays his original song “Pretty...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights hosts Teachers’ Tea Party
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights hosted a tea party for former teachers Wednesday. With school fast approaching, the senior living community wanted to give back to residents who worked in schools. The residents were treated to a tea party with pie à la mode and conversation with other teachers.
WLUC
MSU Extension Programs can link into 4H programs for students
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Erin Daines, Michigan State University Extension District 2 Director, said the extension could link up with 4H programs to students to provide more opportunities. She explained MSU Extension is all around the state and in each U.P. County. Parents should reach out to the extension in...
WLUC
Back to School & Beyond
School resource officers are another team member that many districts rely on. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. Salvation Army distributes back-to-school backpacks for families in need. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM UTC. |. By Jerry Tudor. The Marquette County Salvation Army...
Comments / 0