ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

A Helpful Student Was Shot Dead & Police Say A Woman Lured Him By Faking Car Issues

By Sameen Chaudhry
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMwk5_0hQfMnIs00

A Florida college student was shot dead in Alabama while trying to be a good Samaritan for a woman pretending to have car trouble, according to police.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Adam Simjee, a 22-year-old University of Central Florida student, was on a road trip with his girlfriend Mikayla Paulus, 20, through the Talladega national forest in Alabama when he noticed a woman in need on the side of the road.

The woman claimed that she was stranded, but when the couple pulled over she pulled a gun and tried to rob them, police told The Guardian and other news outlets.

Authorities say the woman, identified as Yasmine Hider, forced the couple to walk into the woods at gunpoint. However, Simjee had his own gun on him and the two started shooting at each other in woods.

Police say Simjee shot Hider multiple times but she also fatally injured him. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the Clay County Sheriff's Office told NBC News.

Simjee's girlfriend, Paulus, left the scene without injuries and called 911. She told authorities that there was a second woman with Hider at the time of the gunfight, though that woman fled.

Police say Hider was injured but alive when they found her, and she was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Investigators say they found a second suspect, Krystal Diane Pinkins, at a nearby campsite, where authorities were also confronted by a child carrying a gun.

"As officers were ordering the female to the ground, a 5-year-old child ran from the woods holding a loaded shotgun," the sheriff's office said in a statement to NBC News.

"Law enforcement told the child to put the shotgun down; however, the child continued to the female's location before laying the gun on the ground."

Officials say the two women appeared to have been living off the grid.

Both women were arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery. Pinkins was also charged with child endangerment.

Authorities say the five-year-old belonged to Pinkins, and the child is now with state child welfare officials.

Paulus wrote about the terrifying and tragic experience in an emotional Facebook post on August 14, one day after it happened.

"Yesterday my world ended. my reason for being, my soulmate, my life partner, the future father of my children, died in the middle of a state park in Alabama," began her post. "No words can begin to describe the shock and pain I'm in. we had our entire lives ahead of us."

She describes Simjee as "the best person" she'd ever met, with a "pure soul."

"This is and will be the hardest thing I've ever dealt with. No other scenario could match this pain," continued her post. "I wish I could hold your hand one last time. I'll love you forever, Adam Simjee; thank you for being my hero every day for 4 years, the best 4 years of my life."

Comments / 6

Related
TheDailyBeast

Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say

A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
NAUGATUCK, CT
Daily Mail

Moment passengers brutally beat father-of four NYC taxi driver to death after they first tried to rob him is released by police as they hunt down four further suspects and cab union offers $15,000 reward

This is the horrifying moment five thugs brutally beat a New York City taxi driver to death after they tried to rob him. Video shows five youths surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before they began punching and kicking him, with one male suspect delivering a fatal blow to his head that sent him to the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"

Mitchell OwensState of California Attorney General. Ora Owens is the mother of three sons. The family lived in the eastern area of Menlo Park, California. On February 3, 1983, a police officer arrived at her apartment. The officer was there to question Ora about a police report on a stolen purse that she had filed the previous month.
MENLO PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Talladega, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
State
Florida State
Popculture

Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash

Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Lured#Murder#Florida College#Violent Crime#Guardian#Hider Multiple Times#Nbc News
Black Enterprise

Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter

Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
DECATUR, GA
Daily Mail

Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California

A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder

Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Florida deputy resigns after shocking video shows him pulling over SUV driven by pregnant woman and arresting her at gunpoint in front of her three young children because she didn't stop soon enough

A Florida sheriff's deputy has resigned after shocking body camera footage showed him holding a pregnant mother at gunpoint during a traffic stop last week, threatening to shoot her as her three kids cowered inside the car. The frightening encounter transpired late last Friday, and saw Ebony Washington pulled over...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy