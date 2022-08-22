ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

CBS Chicago

Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Police release names of three ISU students killed in crash

The names of the ISU students involved in a fatal crash on Sunday have been released. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the people killed in the crash were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
WHEATON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
The Exponent

3 arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning

A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
LAFAYETTE, IN
Travel Maven

This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously Underrated

There are a lot of scenic places in Indiana, however, the Hoosier State doesn’t get nearly half the credit it deserves for being as beautiful as it is. Filled with lakes, rolling hills, waterfalls, and tree-covered forests, there are so many hidden natural wonders just waiting to be discovered here and this gorgeous outdoor park in Carmel is one of those places.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Police trying to identify man in Kokomo business burglary case

KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana State Police is asking for help identifying a man seen on surveillance video near a Kokomo business burglary. Investigators said a burglar stole power and plumbing tools from Quality Plumbing and Heating in Kokomo on Aug. 11. The person police are trying to identify was...
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

2 die, 2 injured in 2 early morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are looking for information on two early morning shootings that left two men dead and two other people injured. The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not yet provided the identities of the two men fatally shot. 3 shot outside gas station. Indianapolis Metropolitan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Restaurant heavily damaged by late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local restaurant went up in flames late Monday night. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. in Rockville at Benjamin's Family Restaurant and Catering. The business is located at 605 East Ohio Street. Crews found the roof fully engulfed. No injuries were reported. An investigation into...
ROCKVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Out of business: Noblesville to begin Pleasant Street project this fall

Two longtime businesses in Noblesville have permanently closed their doors as the City of Noblesville prepares to begin a major improvement project along Pleasant Street this fall that officials say will improve east and west connectivity. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street, is estimated to cost $115 million and...
The Exponent

Man arrested with meth at Family Express

A West Lafayette man was arrested with a bag of methamphetamine at the Family Express car wash on Northwestern Avenue. Police were called to the car wash Sunday afternoon regarding a possible impaired driver, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Officers found Ryan Jacob Lucas, 27, pulling out of the car wash and saw a small bag of meth as he and the passengers were trying to conceal it and other items, Ferguson said. The officer also found other “suspected controlled substances, in pill form.”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Officials release identity of body found near Tippecanoe river

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found along the north bank of the Tippecanoe River. 59-year-old Patrick Kelly was found deceased on August 10. At around 1:30 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office got a 911 call from a boater that had...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several injuries. He was taken to Union Hospital […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Three injured in crash on State Road 14

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
FULTON COUNTY, IN

