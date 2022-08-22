A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."

LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO