Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
Police release names of three ISU students killed in crash
The names of the ISU students involved in a fatal crash on Sunday have been released. The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the people killed in the crash were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
