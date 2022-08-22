Read full article on original website
Related
This Big NBA Trade Is Now Reportedly "Complete"
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the trade sending Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz to the Los Angeles Lakers "is complete." Beverley has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets over his career.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA Power Rankings: Kevin Durant’s return to the Nets changes dynamics
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 season is less than two months from starting, teams are pretty much set
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother could sign with rival NBA team?
There may be an Antetokounmpo-Antetokounmpo rivalry brewing in the NBA’s Central Division. Greek outlet SDNA reports this week that the Chicago Bulls have interest in signing Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report also says that Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas, who used to play for Greek team Olympiacos in the 1990s, is particularly interested in Kostas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBA exec reportedly calls Nets’ Kevin Durant ‘someone who’s proven he’ll burn your house down’
Executives around the NBA are reportedly happy that the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant were able to work out their
Top Ten Kobe Shoes Worn in 2021-22 NBA Season
Ranking the ten best basketball shoes from Kobe Bryant's signature Nike line that NBA players wore during last season.
Tacko Fall signs 1-year deal with new team … but not in the NBA
Tacko Fall, who has been a fan-favorite since entering the NBA in 2019 because of his height, has found a new team. However, he won’t be playing on US soil for now. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Fall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-foot-6 center started with the Boston Celtics but lasted only two seasons before taking his talents to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Wizards cruise into NBA 2K League’s 5v5 West final
Two-time NBA 2K League defending champion Wizards District Gaming began their playoff run with a 2-0 win over the Gen.G
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
NBA Power Rankings: Where Does Magic Land?
ESPN released its latest power rankings for all 30 teams Monday.
With Durant staying put, what’s the biggest trade in NBA history?
Few players could shift the balance of power in the NBA simply by changing zip codes and uniforms. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who rescinded his trade request on Tuesday. A deal that would have sent Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to another team could have been considered...
The Atlanta Hawks Are Reportedly Not Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell
According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Atlanta Hawks are not interested in trading for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Stephon Marbury Predicts NBA Will Have 'Bigger' Salaries, 'More Entertaining' Players Within Decade
Former basketball star Stephon Marbury predicts the National Basketball Association (NBA) will see larger salaries and bigger personalities in the next decade. Marbury, 45, who withdrew from the NBA in 2009 to play in China's basketball league, believes "the salaries will get bigger," for basketball stars in the somewhat near future. Last season, the median salary for players in the NBA came in at just over $4.3 million, with Stephen Curry earning the highest salary at roughly $45.7 million for the season, according to ESPN.
Knicks squeeze into NBA 2K League’s 5v5 quarterfinals
Knicks Gaming pulled out a 2-1 win against Heat Check Gaming on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the
Leonsis Looks to Add Nationals to D.C. Sports Empire
Ted Leonsis could add to his Washington sports empire — with what could be the biggest piece yet. The founder, chairman, and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment was granted access to the Washington Nationals’ financial data. The Lerner family, which owns the team, said they would explore a sale in April. Forbes valued the team at $2 billion in March — 12th in MLB.
CBS Sports
NBA offseason winners and losers: Nets dodge Kevin Durant bullet; Lakers likely lose out on Kyrie Irving
Did you hear the news? Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have made up and the trade request is off, as announced by Nets GM Sean Marks in a Twitter statement Tuesday morning. This obviously changes a lot. It's all good for the Nets. We'll get into it below. Also,...
Yardbarker
Rick Pitino: Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Be 'Very Special'
Though his time at the helm of the New York Knicks has long ended, Rick Pitino is still making an impact on Empire State basketball: the long-tenured hardwood head coach is set to enter his third season at the helm of Iona College's men's basketball team in New Rochelle and is fresh off a 25-win season with the Gaels, their best out put since 2014-15.
ESPN Says It Will Still Dominate CFB Coverage Without the Big Ten
ESPN could still dominate a large share of total college football viewership despite losing rights to the Big Ten. When ESPN’s new contract with the SEC starts in 2024, it projects that it will garner 63% of all college football viewership minutes for people between the ages of 18-49, the network calculated.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Announce Tech-Infused Golf League
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are backing a revolutionary golf project. On Wednesday, Woods, McIlroy, and Mike McCarley — co-founder and CEO of the newly formed TMRW Sports Group — unveiled TGL, a new golf league that will operate in partnership with the PGA Tour. The league will...
GOLF・
Stephen A. Smith Goes Outside ESPN For New Non-Sports Podcast
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is making one of his first moves beyond sports, launching a new podcast that will tackle politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Smith is teaming with Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners to launch his new “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast on September 26....
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
856K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0