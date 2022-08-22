ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Larry Brown Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother could sign with rival NBA team?

There may be an Antetokounmpo-Antetokounmpo rivalry brewing in the NBA’s Central Division. Greek outlet SDNA reports this week that the Chicago Bulls have interest in signing Kostas Antetokounmpo, younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The report also says that Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas, who used to play for Greek team Olympiacos in the 1990s, is particularly interested in Kostas.
ClutchPoints

Tacko Fall signs 1-year deal with new team … but not in the NBA

Tacko Fall, who has been a fan-favorite since entering the NBA in 2019 because of his height, has found a new team. However, he won’t be playing on US soil for now. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Fall has agreed to a one-year deal with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association. The 7-foot-6 center started with the Boston Celtics but lasted only two seasons before taking his talents to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
People

Stephon Marbury Predicts NBA Will Have 'Bigger' Salaries, 'More Entertaining' Players Within Decade

Former basketball star Stephon Marbury predicts the National Basketball Association (NBA) will see larger salaries and bigger personalities in the next decade. Marbury, 45, who withdrew from the NBA in 2009 to play in China's basketball league, believes "the salaries will get bigger," for basketball stars in the somewhat near future. Last season, the median salary for players in the NBA came in at just over $4.3 million, with Stephen Curry earning the highest salary at roughly $45.7 million for the season, according to ESPN.
Front Office Sports

Leonsis Looks to Add Nationals to D.C. Sports Empire

Ted Leonsis could add to his Washington sports empire — with what could be the biggest piece yet. The founder, chairman, and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment was granted access to the Washington Nationals’ financial data. The Lerner family, which owns the team, said they would explore a sale in April. Forbes valued the team at $2 billion in March — 12th in MLB.
Yardbarker

Rick Pitino: Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Trade Would Be 'Very Special'

Though his time at the helm of the New York Knicks has long ended, Rick Pitino is still making an impact on Empire State basketball: the long-tenured hardwood head coach is set to enter his third season at the helm of Iona College's men's basketball team in New Rochelle and is fresh off a 25-win season with the Gaels, their best out put since 2014-15.
Front Office Sports

Stephen A. Smith Goes Outside ESPN For New Non-Sports Podcast

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is making one of his first moves beyond sports, launching a new podcast that will tackle politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Smith is teaming with Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners to launch his new “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast on September 26....
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

