Former basketball star Stephon Marbury predicts the National Basketball Association (NBA) will see larger salaries and bigger personalities in the next decade. Marbury, 45, who withdrew from the NBA in 2009 to play in China's basketball league, believes "the salaries will get bigger," for basketball stars in the somewhat near future. Last season, the median salary for players in the NBA came in at just over $4.3 million, with Stephen Curry earning the highest salary at roughly $45.7 million for the season, according to ESPN.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO