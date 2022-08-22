NIL collectives aren’t just supporting men’s basketball and football players — they’re diving into women’s sports, too. The latest example: a team-wide deal for the Michigan State women’s gymnastics program. Each athlete will receive $5,000 from Charitable Gift America, a previously established charitable organization that has created an NIL collective called “This is Sparta!” to support Michigan State athletes. As part of the deal, each athlete is required to donate 5% of earnings to a charity of their choice.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO