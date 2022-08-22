Read full article on original website
Rutgers Women’s Sports Athletes Sign NIL Deal to Commemorate Title IX
The name, image, and likeness collective at Rutgers, the Knights of The Raritan, has facilitated a deal with eight Rutgers women’s sports athletes to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX — and the 50th anniversary of women being admitted to the university. The deal is a sponsorship...
MSU Women’s Gymnastics Inks Team-Wide NIL Deal With Charitable Collective
NIL collectives aren’t just supporting men’s basketball and football players — they’re diving into women’s sports, too. The latest example: a team-wide deal for the Michigan State women’s gymnastics program. Each athlete will receive $5,000 from Charitable Gift America, a previously established charitable organization that has created an NIL collective called “This is Sparta!” to support Michigan State athletes. As part of the deal, each athlete is required to donate 5% of earnings to a charity of their choice.
More NCAA Schools Than Ever Are Trying to Move Divisions
This year, 16 NCAA schools are in the process of making the jump from Division II to Division I, FCS to FBS, and even Division III to Division I. That’s about four times more than usual, former NCAA employee and current Briar Cliff professor Stephen Clar told Front Office Sports.
San Diego Wave Set to Break NWSL Single-Game Attendance Record
The tide of women’s professional soccer continues to rise. During an interview with ESPN, San Diego Wave star Alex Morgan revealed that the club has sold more than 27,000 tickets to its Sept. 17 match against Angel City F.C. — enough to break the NWSL’s all-time single-game attendance record. Team officials confirmed Morgan’s statement.
