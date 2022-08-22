TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative celebrated the start of construction on three solar projects Wednesday afternoon. The groundbreaking was held at the site of the largest of the three solar projects, FreeState Crooked Post solar site located near S.W. 41st and Auburn Road. That site, along with two others, will serve FreeState members by providing a combined 3.4 megawatts of renewable energy. Construction is already well under way at the site near Silver Lake while the third site in Osage County is still being identified. The Shawnee County Commission approved a permit for the new solar farm at 4306 Southwest Auburn Road on July 7th.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO