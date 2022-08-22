Read full article on original website
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
WIBW
Gov. celebrates as final segment of K-69 expansion project to begin
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The final segment of the K-69 Highway expansion project is set to begin with designs to be completed in 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Aug. 25, she was joined by U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS), Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz and Miami Co. officials to celebrate the K-69 Highway expansion project’s advancement to the construction phase.
WIBW
Jury in Dana Chandler double-homicide retrial adjourns for the day late Thursday afternoon in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Closing arguments were finished and the jury began deliberations early Thursday afternoon in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. The jury asked Shawnee County District Judge Cheryl Rios at 4:52 p.m. Thursday for permission to adjourn for the day. Rios...
Stormont Vail will seek to stabilize the hospital in Junction City
Stormont Vail Health is providing some services and assistance at Geary Community Hospital now and plans to assume oversight of all operations at the financially challenged facility on Jan. 1. Tracy O'Rourke, Chief Operations Officer for Stormont Vail, said their mission is to stabilize GCH, and noted the situation is...
WIBW
Lane of SW Topeka Blvd. to close Monday for 2 days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of SW Topeka Blvd. will close on Monday for a driveway replacement and will be in place for two days. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, Midland Concrete will close the northbound right lane of SW Topeka Blvd. According to the...
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
WIBW
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
WIBW
Topeka Tropics not returning to capital city in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Tropics will not be returning to the city for the 2023 season, and will enter a dormancy period until a local group steps up and takes over the team. The decision was not for financial reasons. Rather, the team owner is moving out of...
WIBW
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
WIBW
After three-day recess, Dana Chandler retrial resumes Tuesday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a three-day recess, court was back in session Tuesday on Day 10 of the double-murder retrial of Dana Chandler in Shawnee County District Court in downtown Topeka. Six witnesses had testified as of mid-afternoon Tuesday, including former and current Topeka police detectives; forensic scientists; and...
WIBW
FreeState, Evergy break ground on new solar arrays in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative celebrated the start of construction on three solar projects Wednesday afternoon. The groundbreaking was held at the site of the largest of the three solar projects, FreeState Crooked Post solar site located near S.W. 41st and Auburn Road. That site, along with two others, will serve FreeState members by providing a combined 3.4 megawatts of renewable energy. Construction is already well under way at the site near Silver Lake while the third site in Osage County is still being identified. The Shawnee County Commission approved a permit for the new solar farm at 4306 Southwest Auburn Road on July 7th.
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Aggravated battery warrant lands Topeka man behind bars with no bond
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars with no bond after the Fugitive Warrant Unit arrested him on a warrant for aggravated battery. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Ramon Escamilla Jr., 29, of Topeka, was arrested around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, by its Fugitive Warrant Unit for a warrant out against him.
WIBW
Dana Chandler declines to testify in her double-murder retrial on Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dana Chandler on Wednesday afternoon declined to testify on her own behalf in her double-murder retrial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. After the defense rested its case on Wednesday afternoon, Chandler’s defense lawyer Tom Bath stood at his table and told Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios that Chandler chose not to testify.
3-car crash reported in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
WIBW
Lawrence woman to pay $12K+ for fraudulent Medicaid claims
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman will pay more than $7,000 to the AG’s Office and the state Medicaid program after she claimed she was caring for her beneficiary son while she was working as a nurse in an ER instead to fraudulently gather benefits. Kansas Attorney General...
WIBW
Texas hitchhiker hospitalized after dragged by car, struck by another
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A hitchhiker from Texas is recovering in a Kansas City hospital after a hit and run in which he was dragged by one vehicle and hit by another. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, that emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 216 on eastbound I-70 in Leavenworth Co. with reports of a hit and run.
WIBW
Topeka leader chosen to serve on board of national chamber foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership’s Glenda Washington has been chosen to help lead a national chamber foundation. The Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives says Glenda Washington, Chief Equity and Opportunity Officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership, has been elected to its board of directors for the ACCE Foundation.
WIBW
K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
