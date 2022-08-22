Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Capital Area YMCA awarded with check from Parkinson’s Foundation for new programs
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – With over 11,000 people living with Parkinson’s in Louisiana, exercise programs and support groups are few and far between. The Capital Area YMCA is changing that by offering new programs for people with this disease. Thanks to the YMCA’s commitment to the community,...
brproud.com
EBR Schools takes new approach to hire for teaching positions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Over 230 positions are still open in the East Baton Rouge school district, but they’re creating a different approach to help fill these vacancies. Faculty and staff of East Baton Rouge Parish schools decided to take a “DMV approach.” Anyone who wants to...
brproud.com
Hundreds of Livingston Parish homes, businesses gaining high-speed internet access
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Congressman Garret Graves says 500 Livingston Parish homes and small businesses will be gaining high-speed internet access. Graves said the broadband expansion will be made possible due to a $1.73 million Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) grant. “Livingston Parish residents have waited a...
NOLA.com
Louisiana lawmakers say hospital 'grossly misinterpreted' law that allows exceptions to abortion ban
After a Baton Rouge woman was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, state Sen. Katrina Jackson and 35 other lawmakers said the hospital “grossly misinterpreted” the state’s exceptions to the abortion ban in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We are issuing this statement today...
brproud.com
EBR Metro Council bans public camping, despite inadequate space for the homeless
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that will create more strict penalties for those experiencing homelessness. Community members pleaded with the council to find a solution to the growing population without a permanent home. Some say they are concerned with their safety.
brproud.com
D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Walgreens store changes hands for $5.46 million
A New York real estate investor has purchased the Walgreens store on the southeast corner of Old Hammond and Airline highways for $5.46 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was 9820 Baton Rouge LLC, which operates out of...
KSLA
THE INVESTIGATORS: Former DCFS employee shares why she left agency, issues that led to failed cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former employee says enough is enough and just a few months ago, she decided to call it quits at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). “I did not want to be part of an agency where children were not put first...
brproud.com
Sheriff in Louisiana credits hospital for saving his life after “Widow Maker” heart attack
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is recovering after a health scare over the weekend. On Tuesday, the sheriff provided an update on his condition from the Thibodaux Hospital and Health Center. Sheriff Webre said that on “Sunday evening I unexpectedly developed chest pains and was...
brproud.com
Assumption Parish Schools will spend over $300,000 on updating school safety
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Schools in Assumption Parish will be receiving major security upgrades that school leaders say are all about safety. “Obviously there’s a huge conversation around the country right now about school safety. But I think it’s it’s without that conversation, it’s still a priority,” said the Superintendent of Assumption Parish Schools John Barthelemy.
Local hospital now offering less invasive heart surgery, reverses blood in body
A procedure to safely treat carotid artery disease is now being performed in a local hospital.
brproud.com
Small, local shelters ‘bursting at the seams’ with animals
ST. FRANCISVILLE/GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)– BRProud’s Clear the Shelters event is this Saturday, Aug. 27. We aim to get cuties like Espresso the kitten out of kennels and into homes. The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a place running off of passion and love, says they are taking more...
inregister.com
10 questions with children’s boutique Olly-Olly
Back in 2016, life took a turn for Tamara Barclay-Adams. As a newly divorced mother of three, the future seemed unclear. All she knew was that she needed something to occupy her mind. With a master’s degree in marketing, Barclay-Adams knew that she had the potential for entrepreneurship. That’s why...
brproud.com
EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
wbrz.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receives 40-ton donation after WBRZ report on critical need
BATON ROUGE - A local food bank received a massive donation of fresh and shelf-stable goods to help it keep up with unprecedented demand after a WBRZ report highlighting its needs gained traction. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank supplies goods to more than 100 food banks in 11 other...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
brproud.com
State Police: Nearly half of child safety seats are installed incorrectly
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police (LSP) are encouraging local parents and guardians to learn how to properly install child safety seats. According to LSP, it’s estimated that nearly 50 percent of child safety seats are not installed properly. State Police point out that this is...
wbrz.com
Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Starting in October, surveyors will take a look at what is underneath Lake Maurepas using sound waves similar to sonar. "You're setting off little tiny seismic charges that send vibrations down to the earth and you're reading what comes back to see what sort of layers you have," Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, said.
wbrz.com
Company responsible for dozens of flat tires attempting to settle for $50
JARREAU - About 60 homes on Pecan Island in Jarreau are using a gravel road to access their neighborhood while the bridge leading to the community is under construction. As one homeowner explains to 2 On Your Side, that gravel road is made up of material that has caused dozens of flat tires.
brproud.com
Standout SU Lab student plays key role in community while staying on top of schoolwork
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Eighth grader, Bryson Addison keeps a busy schedule and shows no signs of slowing down. “I’m involved with my church, I do a lot of fundraising with the dance marathon at the hospital. I was the 2022 CMN Champion. I went to all the Walmarts, Sams, and high schools. I’m also president of my junior beta club,” Addison said.
