Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
Baton Rouge Business Report

Walgreens store changes hands for $5.46 million

A New York real estate investor has purchased the Walgreens store on the southeast corner of Old Hammond and Airline highways for $5.46 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was 9820 Baton Rouge LLC, which operates out of...
brproud.com

Assumption Parish Schools will spend over $300,000 on updating school safety

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Schools in Assumption Parish will be receiving major security upgrades that school leaders say are all about safety. “Obviously there’s a huge conversation around the country right now about school safety. But I think it’s it’s without that conversation, it’s still a priority,” said the Superintendent of Assumption Parish Schools John Barthelemy.
brproud.com

Small, local shelters ‘bursting at the seams’ with animals

ST. FRANCISVILLE/GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD)– BRProud’s Clear the Shelters event is this Saturday, Aug. 27. We aim to get cuties like Espresso the kitten out of kennels and into homes. The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society, a place running off of passion and love, says they are taking more...
inregister.com

10 questions with children’s boutique Olly-Olly

Back in 2016, life took a turn for Tamara Barclay-Adams. As a newly divorced mother of three, the future seemed unclear. All she knew was that she needed something to occupy her mind. With a master’s degree in marketing, Barclay-Adams knew that she had the potential for entrepreneurship. That’s why...
brproud.com

EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
brproud.com

Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
wbrz.com

Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Starting in October, surveyors will take a look at what is underneath Lake Maurepas using sound waves similar to sonar. "You're setting off little tiny seismic charges that send vibrations down to the earth and you're reading what comes back to see what sort of layers you have," Patrick Courreges with the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, said.
MAUREPAS, LA

