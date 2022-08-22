ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Target’s New Threshold x Studio McGee Collection Is All About Fall Neutrals & Starts at $15

By Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8UHd_0hQfL5i400

Fall decor trends are already taking over TikTok, and one thing that already stands out is the trend of decorating with fall neutrals . Fall neutrals can mean a few different things. First, it can include sticking with a muted color palette, like sticking between just two shades, like cream and black for spooky Halloween-inspired decor. Another can include using a multitude of fall neutral shades in the same family, like coppers, burnt oranges and browns to create a more muted palette.

Either way you decide to spin it, there are tons of great options from Studio McGee x Threshold to turn your home into the cozy fall escape of your dreams. Starting at just $15, you can pick up trinkets, serving dishes , candles and even larger statement furniture pieces to pull any room together quickly. If you need any more decor inspiration, just check out the “fall decor 2022” tag on TikTok. It’s literally how I spend my nights winding down for bed and prepping for everything I’m going to do to my apartment the second the temperature drops below 74 degrees.

Here are our fall favorites from the Studio McGee x Threshold drop, live at Target.com now.

Basket Weave Knit Throw Blanket

This woven blanket comes in four different fall neutral colors to suit the style of any home . Drape it over your sofa and reach for it on chilly nights with Gilmore Girls on repeat in the background.



Basket Weave Knit Throw Blanket $35

Buy Now

Rattan Cube Basket

Switching out acrylic or plastic bins to wicker baskets is an easy fall swap that doesn’t cost a lot of money and has the power to totally reset your space.



Rattan Cube Basket $35

Buy Now

Grass Wreath

All fall neutral girlies know cream is in this season. Instead of your typical orange and red leaves, adorn your entry way with this cream-colored grass wreath that’s subtle and elegant at the same time.



Grass Wreath $40

Buy Now

Small Brass Tray

Place this tray in the entryway for your keys and wallet, or keep it on your coffee table to pull together trinkets or even the remotes.



Small Brass Tray $20

Buy Now

Basket Weave Knit Throw Pillow

This pillow comes in four different fall shades and perfectly matches the woven throw blanket mentioned above.



Basket Weave Knit Throw Pillow $22

Buy Now

Glass Clove and Black Currant Candle

Nothing beats the fall feeling of coming home after a long day and lighting your favorite fall candle to cozy up on the couch with. This one will look great on any surface and costs just $15.



Glass Clove and Black Currant Candle $15

Buy Now

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 3

Related
StyleCaster

This $21 Set of Organizers Is Tailor-Made For ‘The Home Edit’ Fans Who Love to Clean & Save Money

After watching the new season of The Home Edit in less than 24 hours, I started poking around my apartment to see what I could improve on. But because I didn’t have the right tools and accessories, I only got as far as organizing my spices according to the brand name and sorting my nail polishes according to their lid color. Although these tiny tweaks did make an aesthetically pleasing improvement, I realized I caught the bug for organizing and wanted to do even more in my small space. When I spotted these fridge and pantry organizers at Amazon, I...
HOME & GARDEN
StyleCaster

It’s Official: Urban Outfitters Is The Only Place You Need For Dorm Decor That You’ll Want Post-Grad, Too

Going off to college or back to campus is so fun—you get to start afresh in a new space and make it your own for the year. One of my favorite memories is decorating my freshman dorm for the first time with my new roommates, and bonding over our shared new freedom that we had. I remember buying every type of light and photo frame that was on the market, all in a bold neon blue that went with our room’s theme. However, these all were out of style by the next year, so I had to refresh my decor...
INTERIOR DESIGN
StyleCaster

J-Lo & Ben Are Taking Time ‘Apart’ After Their Wedding—Here’s How It Makes Them ‘Stronger’

Click here to read the full article. A dream situation. After almost two weeks of very special and extravagant events, many fans are asking: What is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship like after their wedding? It seems like it’s still going strong even when they are apart. A source told Hollywood Life on August 5, 2022, that they enjoy each other more when they’re apart. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source said. “They actually believe that spending...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

TikTok Has Proclaimed These Birkenstocks The Official Fall Shoe—Here's Where to Buy Them

TikTok is declaring the new shoes of the fall season, and we bet you’re already a fan of the trending brand. It’s time to start shopping for autumn, and Birkenstock has the shoe that you’ll want to snag ASAP. Birkenstock’s Boston clogs are taking over everyone’s shoe collection, and for good reason. These versatile clogs can be worn year round, but their comfy and cute appearance suits the fall season the best. The Boston clogs truly go with anything to create the ultimate cozy style, thanks to their neutral color and outdoorsy appeal. And they’re so easy to wear, not just because of their bohemian...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neutrals#Brass#Furniture#Oranges#Tiktok#Studio Mcgee X Threshold#Target Com
HollywoodLife

We’re Obsessed With This Subtly Warm Color That Everyone Is Sure To Be Wearing For Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The last days of summer are upon us, and the chilly autumn days are right around the corner. You’ll want styles that match the new season. Just leave it to celebrities like Jessica Alba to set the upcoming trends and color palettes. In a recent Instagram post, the actress and her daughter are pictured wearing matching soft and neutral beige colors and giving us casual dressy vibes. If you’re eager to steal Alba’s look, there’s a perfect alternative.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

This Extremely Flattering Fall Staple Is Only $16

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Just as we are achieving sun-kissed skin and indulging in salty beach waves, summer rushes out the door with a hasty goodbye. But fall has its own delights, and it’s approaching with open arms that are just too cozy to resist. Soon you start forgetting how much you love the summer heat and remember how awesome autumn really is.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Jen Garner Shared a Cryptic Post About ‘Worries’ After Reports Her Daughter Skipped Ben & J-Lo’s Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’

Click here to read the full article. No worries? Fans think Jennifer Garner’s response to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s honeymoon and wedding were revealed in a cryptic Instagram post. J-Lo and Ben—who dated from 2002 to 2004 before reuniting in 2021—married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 16, 2022. After their wedding, Ben and J-Lo were photographed on their honeymoon in Paris, France, along with their kids: Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, (whom Ben shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner) and 14-year-old twins Max and Emme (whom J-Lo shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.) Ben also shares...
LAS VEGAS, NV
StyleCaster

J-Lo & Ben’s Marriage Certificate Just Leaked & It Confirms if She’s Officially Changing Her Last Name

Click here to read the full article. It’s official! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage certificate was just released. The two got married  on July 17, 2022, and reveals all the details of the Las Vegas chapel wedding. The marriage certificate was signed in Clark County, Nevada, and the wedding was officiated by Pastor Ryan Wolfe with Kenosha Booth as a witness. The certificate details reveal that Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynne Lopez were wedded and J-Lo would be taking her husband’s surname, making her Jennifer Affleck. The couple also listed their residences in Santa Monica, California. TMZ first reported the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
shefinds

These 3 Dated Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look, According To Professional Stylists

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 17, 2022. Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of hairstyles to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over

A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more? According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace....
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s What Marc Really Thinks of J-Lo & Ben Getting Married Again & if They Ever Had ‘Bad Blood’

What her ex-husband thinks. Marc Anthony’s response to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding reveals what he really thinks of his ex-wife’s fourth marriage. J-Lo and Ben married for a second time at his estate in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022. The wedding—which was attended by J-Lo’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10—came after the couple married for the first time in at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July 2022. But what does J-Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, think? A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 22, 2022,...
SAVANNAH, GA
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Loyal, So Add Them To Your Friend Group ASAP

Click here to read the full article. Loyalty is invaluable—heck, even lone wolves need a support system. When you’re riding solo in the world and need someone to help you out, who’s going to be there for you? A best friend who has your back is essential! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who are the most loyal, you know you have people’s backs no matter what. You keep your promises, you stay committed and when you enter a relationship with someone, you always want it to be for the long haul! Ride-or-dies are hard to come by, especially...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy