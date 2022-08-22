the Nazi party in Germany and the Nazi party in the USA are the same forced birthers. they believed in ( kinder, küche, kirche) children, kitchen, church for women. they had a German poem "mothers, your cradles are like a slumbering army Ever ready for victory, they will never be empty." in 1938 Germany, childlesness was restored in law as grounds for divorce and abortions and contraceptives were banned. the German state gave out "the mother cross Awards" according to their child bearing achievements. there was a law implemented that force every woman single or married under the age of 34 who had not already borne at least 4 children to mate with a purebred German male. if he was already married, he was set free for the purpose. forced birthers are nothing but Nazis
the supreme court put the issue back to the states ,the biden administration should not be interfering in what states choose ,just one more example of the biden administration ignoring the law.
Related
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
‘What about my life?’: Girl, 12, makes impassioned speech in defense of abortion in front of West Virginia legislature saying ‘if a man does unspeakable things to me am I to birth another child?’
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
Biden admin quietly approves construction of U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma, Arizona
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
Sarah Palin's former in-laws threw a massive campaign party for her opponent before election night, and now they'll both be on the midterm ballot
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
RELATED PEOPLE
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
GOP candidate for Illinois governor said Holocaust ‘doesn’t even compare’ to abortion in resurfaced 2017 video
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
Trump disqualified from holding office? Clinton-linked lawyer points to US Code after FBI raid
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic opponent John Fetterman ‘was living off Daddy’s money until he was 46'
IBTimes
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 9