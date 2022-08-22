Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Republican lawmaker says key 2020 election fraud claim ‘not factual’
(WITF) A key Republican state lawmaker has made a rare concession about a 2020 election fraud claim. Rep. Seth Grove (R-York), who chairs the House State Government committee, said an allegation that more votes were cast in Pennsylvania than there were registered voters is wrong. “After the hearing in Gettysburg,...
Fetterman gives first Pittsburgh speech since stroke, Oz steps up criticism of his health
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman spoke publicly in Pittsburgh for the first time since he suffered a stroke in May on Tuesday, as his Republican opponent in the U.S. Senate race, Dr. Mehmet Oz, pressed Fetterman to commit to debates – and sharpened his criticism of Fetterman’s health problems.
One year after her appointment as governor, Hochul is running strong to be elected to the job
Wednesday marked a year since Kathy Hochul became New York’s governor. Hochul, who was the state’s little-known lieutenant governor, is now running to win a full term and become the first female governor elected to the post. Hochul took over as governor two weeks after former Gov. Andrew...
Assembly speaker reaffirms call for redistricting panel to redraw maps
New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie defended his proposal to reassemble the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw state Assembly maps after they were invalidated by courts earlier this year. A judge in Manhattan asked lawyers for legislative leaders, including Heastie, and plaintiffs who brought the original lawsuit...
