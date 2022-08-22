Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
US pending home sales drop 1% in July, tumbling to lowest level since 2020
Signed contracts to buy previously owned homes in the U.S. fell in July to the lowest level in two years as rising mortgage rates and higher home prices continued to push entry-level homebuyers out of the market. The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday that its pending home sales...
FOXBusiness
Good news: 3 key mortgage refinance rates tumble | August 24, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
FOXBusiness
Mortgage rates spike, hitting 2-month high
Mortgage rates rose sharply this week to their highest level since reaching a record near 6% in June, putting further pressure on the cooling housing market. Freddie Mac said Thursday that its latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is now at 5.55%, a nearly half-point jump from last week's reading of 5.13%.
FOXBusiness
Today’s 20-year mortgage rates climb past steady 30-year rates | August 25, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Mortgage applications fall to fresh 22-year low
Applications for home mortgages dropped again last week to a fresh 22-year low as more would-be buyers balk at sky-high home prices and elevated interest rates continue to batter the refinancing market. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday that its Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey ending Aug. 19 showed a 1.2%...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just nine days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first half of their $1,682 payments in just nine days. A 2022 schedule of Social Security payments published by the Social Security Administration shows that SSI recipients are to receive their benefits on Sept. 1. The second payment of $841 will be given out on Sept. 30.
FOXBusiness
Americans prepare for possible recession
As fears of a possible full-blown recession grow, anxious Americans are taking action to prepare their finances, according to a new survey released by Bankrate. The survey found that 74% of respondents are actively taking steps to prepare for an economic downturn. About 47% of respondents surveyed are spending less on discretionary purchases, 35% are saving more for emergencies, 30% are paying down credit card debt, 24% looking for additional or more stable income, 19% saving more for retirement and 4% are doing something else. Twenty-six percent said they were not taking steps to get their finances ready.
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond’s challenges Linger after loan deal
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. selected asset manager Sixth Street Partners to supply new financing, according to people familiar with the matter, as doubts remain among vendors and some investors about the company’s turnaround prospects. Sixth Street is in exclusive talks with Bed Bath & Beyond and is nearing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Why it’s a good idea to keep paying through the student loan payment pause
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. You...
FOXBusiness
How to pay off $100K in student loans
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. If...
FOXBusiness
What Biden’s loan forgiveness really means for many student loan borrowers
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Many...
FOXBusiness
Surging rents squeezing middle-class Americans the hardest, study shows
Rent prices in the U.S. are rising at the fastest pace in decades, slamming U.S. households across the country, according to data from the Bank of America Institute. Median rent payments for Bank of America customers surged 7.4% in July from the previous year, up from 7.2% in June, according to a new report from the Charlotte-based bank. Although skyrocketing rents are squeezing Americans across the income spectrum, middle-income and younger workers are feeling the biggest pinch.
FOXBusiness
Student loan cancellation could cost $900B and favor top earners, analysis shows
Forgiving student loan debt could cost upward of $900 billion and disproportionately benefit wealthy Americans, according to a new analysis published on Tuesday. The findings from the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan group at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, come as President Biden reportedly prepares to make a long-awaited announcement on his proposal for dealing with student loan debt.
FOXBusiness
Macy's cuts full-year forecasts as inflation hits department store spending
Macy's Inc cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday as decades-high inflation saps consumer spending power for apparel and other discretionary products, especially among lower-income shoppers. The department store chain joins rival Kohl's Corp in seeing its sales squeezed by a slump in demand for casual and athleisure...
FOXBusiness
Art Laffer criticizes Biden's economic policy as GDP drops in Q2: This is a 'recipe for future inflation'
Former economic adviser to President Reagan Art Laffer warned President Biden's economic policy and the Fed's actions have created a "good recipe for future inflation." On "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Laffer pointed to the recent GDP numbers and unpacked the role future inflation and government policy would play in bringing the GDP up.
FOXBusiness
Peloton shares plunge as losses widen, sales slump
Shares of Peloton plunged Thursday as the fitness equipment giant's losses widened and sales slumped during its fourth quarter. On Thursday, the company reported a loss of $1.24 billion, or $3.68 per share, compared to a loss of $313.2 million, or $1.05 a share, a year earlier. The quarterly loss included $415 million related to restructuring charges.
FOXBusiness
Biden’s student loan deal not a quick fix for all
President Biden’s plan to have the government absorb billions in student loans is a win for some but not for all the 43 million or so Americans saddled with debt. "Many student loan borrowers will welcome this forgiveness, but for most, it won’t wipe out all their student debt," said Stephen Dash, founder and CEO of Credible, which is majority owned by Fox Corporation.
FOXBusiness
US economy headed for recession by mid-2023, majority of economists say
The overwhelming majority of economists expects the economy to tumble into a recession next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's war on inflation, according to a new survey. Findings from the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) shows that 72% of economists expect an economic downturn by the...
Comments / 0