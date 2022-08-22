Read full article on original website
Cuyahoga County residents denounce plans for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
Lee Weingart’s ‘Rollback and Freeze’ tax plan for seniors promises relief only new state legislation could deliver
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For months, Republican Lee Weingart has been campaigning to become the next county executive on a promise he may not be able to keep. “When I am County Executive, we will freeze the property tax bills for seniors on fixed incomes,” he has repeatedly promised, including in a Tweet on June 22.
Angry about rush to build half-billion-dollar county jail on toxic site with your money? Show up Thursday: editorial
Our editorial board has editorialized numerous times this year to call on Cuyahoga County to end its rush to lock in a site and contracts for a new Cuyahoga County Jail and get shovels in the ground before new county leadership takes office next year. That’s doubly important given concerns about current jail planning raised by both major-party candidates for the Cuyahoga County executive’s job -- Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb addresses crime and safety at community town hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and councilman Kerry McCormack held a town hall meeting Tuesday at the Urban Community School in Ohio City. Members of McCormack’s ward, which includes downtown, Tremont, and Ohio City, asked the two leaders a series of questions pertaining to their respective neighborhoods.
Cleveland seeking alternatives to Opportunity Corridor for site of new police headquarters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb is reconsidering plans from former Mayor Frank Jackson to build a new Cleveland police headquarters along Opportunity Corridor. At Bibb’s request, city officials are currently exploring alternative sites, but haven’t ruled out the Opportunity Corridor plans either, according to Chief Integrated Development Officer Jeff Epstein and Chief Finance Officer Ahmed Abonamah.
Parma City Council expected to approve new pay-raise scale for elected officials
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council is considering an ordinance that would provide future salary increase guidelines for the mayor, law director, auditor, treasurer, City Council president and council members. Presented by Ward 4 Councilwoman Kristin Saban, who is also the finance committee chair, the legislation ties the salary adjustment --...
Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Skiing Boston Mills gets me through Northeast Ohio winters. But last year, hours were short and lines were long. Complaints against Vail Resorts snowballed. So I am thrilled that this winter Vail...
For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
Cleveland Heights City Council wastes no time bringing new clerk on board
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After calling a special meeting Monday (Aug. 22), City Council wasted little time in hiring its new clerk around 10 a.m., then swearing her in by lunchtime. Already a Cleveland Heights resident, Addie Balester will take a ceremonial oath of office that her family can attend...
Time for City Hall to cut ties to consultants, foundations and nonprofits
The big question is: Why does the city of Cleveland continue to waste taxpayers’ money on consultant, foundation and nonprofit organizations to help run Cleveland city government? It doesn’t make sense when the city has high-paid city officials whose job is to improve the quality of life of Clevelanders.
PD Editor Chris Quinn Gets to Be Hero of Journalism for Doing Same Shit He Dragged Reporters for Doing
Plain Dealer / Cleveland.com high priest Chris Quinn donned his vestments Sunday and took to his pulpit to denounce the rules for credentialed media at a Friday rally in Youngstown featuring Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Quinn was so aghast, so livid with shock, at the restrictive rules imposed by the rally organizers, the pro-Trump GOP youth group Turning Point Action, that he sent no reporters to cover the event in protest. His column has now been approvingly shared on social media thousands of times, by supporters and national journalism personalities who cheer on what they regard as a heroic stance against the forces of Fascism. These weekly Letter from the Editor columns, by the way, are not typically trenchant fare.
Berea presses pause on north end townhomes project
BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect
PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
Police shortage on the streets, but not at Cleveland City Hall: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a big shortage of Cleveland police to go after guns or help when you call 911, yet we found no big drop in officers protecting city hall.
Cleveland Public Health offers $100 rebate to trade gas-powered lawnmower for electric
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Public Health is offering a rebate program to Cuyahoga County residents who scrap a gas lawnmower to get an electric one. Cleveland's Division of Public Health is offering a rebate program for Cuyahoga County residents to scrap a gas lawnmower and purchase an electric one.
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
Brook Park Fire Chief Thomas Maund retires after long career
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Fire Chief Thomas Maund will retire Sept. 6 after having served the public his entire career. City Council honored Maund with a resolution at its meeting Tuesday (Aug. 23) as several firefighters watched from the audience.
Myles Garrett named 1st community science ambassador at Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been quite a week for Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. First it was announced that a bobblehead depicting Garrett in his Texas A&M uniform was being issued. Now, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History announced he will serve as the museum’s first community science ambassador.
Ohio mayors will kick off new national effort to promote Biden administration initiatives
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The mayors of Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Cincinnati and Youngstown will join local leaders from across Ohio at the White House on Sept. 7 to kick off a new White House initiative intended to showcase how President Joe Biden’s policies benefit communities around the nation. The...
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King to Face Recall Election Nov. 8
King could follow in footsteps of predecessor Gary Norton
