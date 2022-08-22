ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County residents denounce plans for new jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Roughly 100 Cuyahoga County residents attended a community meeting Thursday to speak out against a new jail they say they don’t want. For an hour and a half, residents asked dozens of questions about why a new jail is the best use of half a billion public dollars, how a new building will fix some of the inhumane conditions they said stemmed from leadership and staffing problems, rather than structural concerns, and what the long-term ramifications may be if the mitigation systems meant to protect the community from toxins on the site fail.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Angry about rush to build half-billion-dollar county jail on toxic site with your money? Show up Thursday: editorial

Our editorial board has editorialized numerous times this year to call on Cuyahoga County to end its rush to lock in a site and contracts for a new Cuyahoga County Jail and get shovels in the ground before new county leadership takes office next year. That’s doubly important given concerns about current jail planning raised by both major-party candidates for the Cuyahoga County executive’s job -- Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb addresses crime and safety at community town hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and councilman Kerry McCormack held a town hall meeting Tuesday at the Urban Community School in Ohio City. Members of McCormack’s ward, which includes downtown, Tremont, and Ohio City, asked the two leaders a series of questions pertaining to their respective neighborhoods.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland seeking alternatives to Opportunity Corridor for site of new police headquarters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb is reconsidering plans from former Mayor Frank Jackson to build a new Cleveland police headquarters along Opportunity Corridor. At Bibb’s request, city officials are currently exploring alternative sites, but haven’t ruled out the Opportunity Corridor plans either, according to Chief Integrated Development Officer Jeff Epstein and Chief Finance Officer Ahmed Abonamah.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Skiing Boston Mills gets me through Northeast Ohio winters. But last year, hours were short and lines were long. Complaints against Vail Resorts snowballed. So I am thrilled that this winter Vail...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

For 2nd time this year, Cuyahoga County is extensively extending bridge work; this time for Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Metroparks

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio - The Cedar Point Road Bridge in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Rocky River Reservation will be closed for repairs several months longer than originally planned because part of the substructure is more deteriorated than anticipated. This marks the second instance this year of the county significantly changing...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Scene

PD Editor Chris Quinn Gets to Be Hero of Journalism for Doing Same Shit He Dragged Reporters for Doing

Plain Dealer / Cleveland.com high priest Chris Quinn donned his vestments Sunday and took to his pulpit to denounce the rules for credentialed media at a Friday rally in Youngstown featuring Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Quinn was so aghast, so livid with shock, at the restrictive rules imposed by the rally organizers, the pro-Trump GOP youth group Turning Point Action, that he sent no reporters to cover the event in protest. His column has now been approvingly shared on social media thousands of times, by supporters and national journalism personalities who cheer on what they regard as a heroic stance against the forces of Fascism.  These weekly Letter from the Editor columns, by the way, are not typically trenchant fare.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea presses pause on north end townhomes project

BEREA, Ohio – Berea Mayor Cyril Kleem in an Aug. 19 memo placed a townhomes project on hold and asked City Council for a purchase agreement extension of up to one year to address “unresolved issues.”. The 69-unit, 12-building Triban Investment residential development, in partnership with Knez Homes...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma names Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse and community center architect

PARMA, Ohio -- Just like its greens, the new Ridgewood Golf Course project involving the construction of a $9 million clubhouse/community center is coming together fast. City Council this week approved John Patrick Picard Architect to oversee the project. The Request for Proposals (RFP) process also included submissions by Perspectus Architecture, CBLH Design and Bowen and Associates.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
