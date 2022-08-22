Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clinton Police ending search for missing woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday that it is ending its investigation into the disappearance of Juana Arellano. Via Facebook, Chief Ben Lowers said the investigation revealed that Arellano left the area voluntarily and there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing. Lowers said the investigation is considered closed and he […]
Central Illinois Proud
Auto shop ‘mostly destroyed’ in overnight fire
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — An auto shop along IL Route 29 caught fire early Thursday morning. A police officer at the scene said Moore’s Motorworks is mostly destroyed, and no one has been hurt. This is a developing story. More details will be posted when new information becomes...
Crime Stoppers looking for thieves
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
1470 WMBD
Police investigate Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Three people are injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an area of Peoria that’s on the border of the West Bluff and Central Peoria areas. Police say a call came in around 3:15 P.M. of a 20-round ShotSpotter alert on West Virginia Avenue, near Virginia and Isabell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Normal police looking to find two women in retail theft case
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department is looking for help in the identification of two women who allegedly stole more than $700 of merchandise from a department store earlier this month. In a post on their Facebook Page, NPD stated that two unnamed women entered Von Maur on...
Central Illinois Proud
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
hoiabc.com
Man charged with attacking woman with a sledgehammer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man is in jail after allegedly attacking a woman with a sledgehammer. 42-year-old Pierre Comer is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal damage to property in connection with the July 14th incident. A car was also damaged.
Clinton Police releases video that may show missing woman
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of its search for Juana Arellano, the Clinton Police Department has released video footage of someone they said could be Arellano. It’s been three days since Arellano disappeared and she has yet to be found. Surveillance footage from Clinton Elementary School could provide a clue as to where she […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in Sunday shooting
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man accused of shooting a woman in Peoria Sunday morning is now in police custody. Peoria Police said Tuesday night its officers teamed with the U.S. Marshal’s Service in arresting Kevin L. Boyce in the 4000 block of Brandywine Drive, near War Memorial Drive.
Central Illinois Proud
Help Normal Police identify burglary suspects
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In what the department is calling “Manhunt Monday,” Normal Police have put out a plea online to help identify two suspects in a burglary that took place Aug. 16. According to the post on Normal Police Department’s (NPD) Facebook page, the department is...
1470 WMBD
Shots not fired at Peoria school
PEORIA, Ill. – No, gun shots were NOT fired in the area of a Peoria school Tuesday afternoon. Peoria Police say what people heard after 1:00 P.M. in the area of Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center — also known as Harrison School — was simply a lawn mower in the area backfiring.
1470 WMBD
SUV crash sends one to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. – An investigation continues into an accident Thursday morning that left the driver trapped for a time. Peoria Fire says the crash reported at 7:03 A.M. near War Memorial and Sheridan Road left the SUV involved with heavy damage, especially on the drivers side. Crews had to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
Pair accused of attempted murder of elderly man plead not guilty
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A young man and woman accused of beating an elderly man with a baseball pleaded not guilty to their combined six charges. Both Gage Burgess, 21, Savannah McKinley, 19, appeared virtually from the Tazewell County jail where each are being held on a one million dollar bond each. Both are charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery of someone 60 years old or older.
1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused of shooting woman
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1 million for a Peoria man accused of shooting a woman three times Sunday morning. Kevin Boyce, 29, was in court Wednesday for a bond hearing. Boyce — charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon — allegedly shot a woman...
hoiabc.com
$1M bond set for man accused of domestic-related shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man accused of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon has appeared in court. Kevin Boyce, 29, is accused of shooting an adult woman three times on August 21. The woman who is known to Boyce was shot once in the left thigh and...
cu-citizenaccess.org
Of 50 victims, young minorities harmed most by flurry of Champaign gun violence
There were 50 lethal shootings in the city of Champaign between 2015 and the first half of 2022. Of those 50 victims, 15 were 20 years old or younger. At least 30 suspects were arrested in those shootings, and 15 of them were also aged 20 or younger. Those were...
Decatur Police: Woman dies after domestic violence situation with son
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police said a woman is dead after a domestic violence situation with her son. In a news release, Sergeant Steven Carroll stated 43-year-old Monique N. McKissic was taken to a Decatur hospital on August 14. She had blunt force trauma to her head. McKissic was transported to a Springfield hospital […]
hoiabc.com
$2 million bond set for man accused of 4th of July homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused in the killing of Quinton Scott in the city’s 12th homicide of the year made his first court appearance Wednesday and received a $2 million bond. Raekwon Pickett is accused of first-degree murder in the 19-year-old Scott’s death. The incident happened...
hoiabc.com
Juvenile shot early Sunday in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department has released new details in connection with a early Sunday morning shooting that left one person injured. On Monday, police say a juvenile male was shot in the 900 block of Wright Street around 1 AM Sunday morning. Officers found the...
Crime Stoppers asking for leads after 2 people shot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding more information about a shooting. Two people were hit, and they’re recovering in the hospital. A 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old man are both stable after they were shot earlier this month. Police responded to the intersection of White Oak Court and N. 3rd […]
Comments / 2