Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOT
SC's Top Spots for Sausage
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollars
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled Community
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part II
Columbia Star
Three additional School District Five schools achieve national magnet school certification
Contributed by District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington-Richland School District Five has announced H.E. Corley Elementary School Leadership Magnet and Montessori Magnet, Leaphart Elementary STEAM Magnet, and Nursery Road Elementary School-Arts Magnet have been named nationally certified magnet schools by Magnet Schools of America (MSA), the national association for magnet and theme-based schools.
Columbia Star
Local schools offering free meals to students through CEP program
Lexington Two’s Cayce Elementary, Congaree Elementary, Wood Elementary, Pine Ridge Middle School, and students enrolled in New Bridge Academy are participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program for the 2022-2023 school year. All students enrolled in these schools may participate in the breakfast and lunch program at no...
Columbia Star
Nursery Road, Seven Oaks, and Leaphart receive art grants from the S.C. Department of Education
Contributed by District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. Three Lexington-Richland School District Five Schools have received grant awards from the South Carolina Department of Education Arts Curricular Innovation Grant program. The purpose of the 2022–23 Arts Curricular Innovation Grants (ACIG) is to assist schools and districts in developing and...
Columbia Star
Columbia members join newly organized National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims Branch organized and chartered in Greenville
With only two chapters of the National Society Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims (NSSDP) in South Carolina, Columbia residents Faye Parks, Lynda Smith, Jean Smith, Norma Corley, Lily Richter, Ben Richter, Sarah Kirby, Betty Getgood, and Denise Lane have become charter members of the newest branch. The South Carolina...
Columbia Star
Airport/B-C graduates bring in nearly $18 million in scholarships
As many of Lexington Two’s Class of 2022 graduates are heading to college campuses in August, they are doing so with nearly $18 million in scholarships. Among the district’s nearly 500 graduates from Airport High School and Brookland-Cayce High School, college-bound students earned $17,882,389, the highest amount in recent years. Sixteen graduates already have earned associate in art and/or associate in science diplomas, with a minimum of 62 college credits earned and 20-plus college courses taken, through the district’s Early College program in partnership with Midlands Tech.
CALENDAR OF EVENTS
CALENDAR OF EVENTS
Columbia Animal Services is participating in the annual Clear the Shelters event. All adoptions will be free through August 31, Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. The Heartworm Project Fundraiser will be held Saturday, August 27, 6 p.m., Lexington Town Hall, 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington. heartwormproject.org. •ART. Alexandra’s Art Studio,...
Columbia Star
Local barber taking it to the streets
On the sidewalk in Five Points on a Wednesday afternoon, August 10, was the scene of a haircut and a terrific act of kindness to a long-time friend. Tom Anderson, 89, needed a haircut so he and his wife, Kay, headed down to Five Points to the renowned King’s Row Barber Shop. Anderson is no stranger to this locale; he’s known the owner, Ed Barnes, for over 50 years. Anderson once owned his own shop at the current LaBrasca’s Pizza building on Jackson Boulevard long ago, and one of his barbers was Barnes. These days, Anderson has difficulty with mobility, and on this particular day, his Parkinson’s proved to be too great for him to get into the shop. Seeing the situation facing Anderson, Barnes wasted no time in bringing the chair outside onto the sidewalk so Anderson could get his cut. Barnes has been cutting Anderson’s hair for many years and felt this was the least he could do for the man he considers his professional mentor.
Columbia Star
Notice of Application
Notice is hereby given that Peak Drift Beverages LLC, intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and ON/OFF premises consumption of beer, at 3452 N. Main Street, Columbia, SC 29203. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 28, 2022. For a protest to be valid, it must be in writing, and should include the following information: (1) The name, address and telephone number of the person filing the protest; (2) The specific reasons why the application should be denied; (3) That the person protesting is willing to attend a hearing (if one is requested by the applicant); (4) That the person protesting resides in the same county where the proposed place of business is located or within five miles of the business; and, (5) The name of the applicant and the address of the premises to be licensed. Protest must be mailed to: S.C. Department of Revenue, Attn: ABL Section, P.O. Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907; or ABL@dor.sc.gov (8-12-2022,8-19-2022,8-26-2022)
Columbia Star
Jazz Mass returns after two-year absence due to COVID
For a church experience that’s a little out of the box, while also holding onto tradition, consider attending St. Martin’sin the-Fields Episcopal Church’s 19th annual Jazz Mass set for Sunday, September 11, at 10:30 a.m., 5220 Clemson Avenue, across the street from Crayton Middle School. This longtime...
FOLKS ABOUT TOWN
FOLKS ABOUT TOWN
The Friends of African American Art and Culture (FAAAC), an affinity group of the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA), has welcomed its largest class of new board members in the group’s 11-year history, including Wanda Austin, Dr. Salandra Bowman, Keela Glover, Raishad Glover, Crystal Jamison, Mary Jatkowski, Ingrid O. McMillan, Jamesha Shakerford, Dr. H. Kay Thomas, and Judge Kela Thomas. FAAAC board of directors also elected its new officers for the 2022–2023 fiscal year, including president, Vanesha Perrin; vice president, Therese A. Griffin; secretary, Wanda Austin; and treasurer, Charles Salley.
Columbia Star
Scott & Corley, P.A. partners honored
The Columbia law firm of Scott & Corley, P.A., has announced Ronald “Ron” Charles Scott, Scott & Corley, P.A. chair; and Reginald “Reggie” Patrick Corley, managing attorney, have again been named to the annual South Carolina editions of 2023 Best Lawyers in America® and the 2022 Super Lawyers®. Scott and Corley were listed in mortgage default or creditor-debtor rights law for the rating services with Scott also listed in the government relations practice area as well for BLIA. These accomplishments are voted on anonymously by one’s legal peers and/or involve independent peer methodologies used in the legal community.
Columbia Star
C.A. Johnson grounds and pounds Columbia
In 2021 the C.A. Johnson Green Hornet offense was prone to throw the ball a lot. In 2022, it appears the offense will be mostly ground and pound. The Green Hornets rushed for 209 yards and got rushing touchdowns from Dawan Rice and DeJayline Jacobs to open the regular season with a 22-6 win over the Columbia Capitals Friday, August 19 in the Battle of Bolden Stadium.
Columbia Star
Chapin athletes form leadership study group
Contributed by District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties. Chapin High School athletics makes it a priority to build leaders on and off the field. In the spring of 2021, assistant football coach Ryan Cole, under the direction of the head coach Justin Gentry, began a leadership study group with six players— Adam Bass, Griffin Burns, Russell Gentry, Bryce Beerman, Gavin Stam, and Anthony Turnbow. They studied John Maxwell’s 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership and met in the football locker room on Fridays at 7 a.m. before class. After the first and second sessions, Cole challenged the boys to invite a fellow player and to be responsible and accountable that additional players be at the study. In addition to going through that book, the boys talked about different leaders in government, business, education, sports, etc. As part of those discussions, the group was able to meet Governor Henry McMaster and hear his thoughts on leadership.
Columbia Star
Spring Valley battles with Brookland-Cayce
The Spring Valley Vikings battled to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-14) win over the Brookland-Cayce Bearcats in the opener of the volleyball season Tuesday, August 23. “I think overall they did a pretty good job,” Spring Valley head coach Tonya Thompson. “This is our first game of the year. We have a few things to work out, but I think overall we did a pretty good job.”
Columbia Star
Heathwood’s Gomez & Dreher’s Kolowith picking up where they left off
The last time we saw Heathwood Hall’s Madelyn Gomez she was running away with a SCISA 3A Cross Country Individual State Championship and leading her Highlanders to a team title. It doesn’t look like she’s slowing down this year. The junior won the Skyhawk Invitational on the campus of Hammond School Saturday, August 20, taking the top spot in a time of 19:01.22, nearly 12 seconds faster than the next runner.
