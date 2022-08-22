Knicks offered Fournier, Toppin, five first-round picks for Mitchell: report

Trade talks between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks for superstar Donovan Mitchell haven’t gained much traction, but we now know the ballpark the Knicks are living in when it comes to their end of the deal.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Knicks’ most recent offer to Utah for Mitchell was Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, “additional salary,” and five total first-round draft picks, two of which are unprotected.

Per Charania, “the Jazz’s asking price has been more significant than that,” as Mitchell has three guaranteed years left so, much like the Nets with Kevin Durant, there is no urgency to take a deal that is not the most optimal for Utah.

Charlotte and Washington have also shown interest in Mitchell, according to Charania, but the Knicks might have the most assets to get it done.

Fournier and Toppin would cut about $23.35 million off the Knicks’ cap this year (plus perhaps up to another $1.5 million in “unlikely bonuses” in Fournier’s deal), but with Mitchell set to make $30.35 million in 2022-23, the Knicks would have to kick in something else (the “additional salary”) to account for much of the $7 million extra.

Also, Fournier has two more guaranteed years with a team option for 2024-25, while Toppin is in his last guaranteed year, with a team option for 2023-24 and a qualifying offer eligibility in 2024-25.

The Knicks own their own first round picks in each of the next four years, two of which would account for the unprotected picks, and they have four total protected picks in the next two drafts: three in 2023 with various protections, and Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2024 that is Top 4 protected.

