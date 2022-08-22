PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 11 and allowed just five hits in his second career nine-inning shutout as the Philadelphia Phillies closed out a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-0 victory on Thursday night. Edmundo Sosa had three RBIs from the ninth spot in the lineup, and Kyle Schwarber hit his National League-leading 35th homer of the season, moving him two ahead of Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals. With the win, the Phillies increased their lead to 2 1/2 games over idle San Diego in the race for the NL’s second wild-card spot. Philadelphia has a four-game lead over Milwaukee, who is the first team out of playoff contention in the newly expanded format. Philadelphia also went 31-20 in games without slugger Bryce Harper, who is expected to rejoin the lineup on Friday after missing two months with a broken left thumb. Nola (9-10), pitching with an extra day of rest, made short work of the Reds’ inexperienced lineup, cruising through the first seven innings on only 69 pitches while yielding only a single to Donovan Solano.

