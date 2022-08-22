Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals to review redevelopment of former Lamartine Street factory into 38 apartments Monday

One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.

EVERETT, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO