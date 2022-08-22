Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals to review redevelopment of former Lamartine Street factory into 38 apartments Monday

Read full article on original website
Worcester Caribbean American Carnival parade returns to the city Sunday
Downtown Worcester’s streets will fill with people clad in colorful costumes dancing to Soca and Dancehall for the first time in three years. The Worcester Caribbean American Carnival Association is bringing its annual parade and celebration back to the city on Sunday, Aug. 28, after having to put the parade on hold for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Westfield councilors update ‘riding on sidewalks’ ordinance to allow bicycles
WESTFIELD — At their Aug. 18 meeting, Westfield city councilors unanimously passed the second reading of an amended ordinance allowing bicyclists to ride on sidewalks except where posted. According to Legislative and Ordinance Committee Chair Ralph J. Figy, the amendment changes the ordinance to conform to actual practice, especially...
Traffic Advisory for Parade in Worcester on Sunday
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, August 28, related to that Worcester Caribbean American Carnival. A parade associated with the festival is scheduled to begin in front of City Hall at 1:30 PM and end at Institute Park at 3 PM. Main Street, from...
Small fires at Henchman Street apartments under investigation, 27 people displaced
WORCESTER - A fire that displaced 27 people from an apartment building at 2-4 Henchman St. Friday night remains under investigation. The blaze was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish two separate small fires, one on a first-floor rear porch and the second in a laundry room on the third floor, Deputy Chief Adam Roche said.
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Looks like Mass. is getting LIT
There’s a new cannabis flower brand in Massachusetts, and it’s LIT. Ayr Wellness, one of the largest publicly traded cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced that it partnered with Lit to bring its line of cannabis genetics to its Massachusetts dispensaries. Lit is the latest West...
Boston Globe
Developer unveils plans for Everett’s massive fuel tank farm
One of Greater Boston’s biggest developments in years is taking shape just north of the Boston city line, on a sprawling 95-acre fuel tank farm in Everett. During the past few weeks, The Davis Companies has been sharing its preliminary plans for the ExxonMobil property. The Boston-based developer recently secured an agreement to buy the heavily contaminated site — technically several connected parcels, stretching from Sweetser Circle at the intersection of routes 99 and 16, down to the Mystic River waterfront.
Ashfield man protests possible removal of two century-old oak trees at beach by climbing into one for a day
Mark Leue woke up at 3 a.m. on Monday. It was then that the resident of the small town of Ashfield with its population of fewer than 2,000 people, decided to take measures into his own hands. Gathering some materials and constructing a light platform, he scaled up the bigger...
Mothers Out Front Host 'Detective' Event on Dangers of Gas Leaks in Worcester
WORCESTER - Local parents were out in force on Sunday at Betty Price Playground for an educational cookout organized by Mothers Out Front. The community cookout on the corner of Laurel Street and Eastern Avenue included music, food and family activities as part of a campaign by Mothers Out Front to inform neighborhoods about the dangers of gas leaks in their communities.
