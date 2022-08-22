Read full article on original website
WKRC
Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
moversmakers.org
Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’
Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
meetnky.com
BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed
BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
linknky.com
Newport celebrates teacher of the year semifinalist
The Newport Independent School District is celebrating one of its own in his nomination for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year contest. Nate Green was announced as one of 11 semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year in early August. Green teaches 7th and 8th grade social...
linknky.com
Purple People Bridge gets fresh coat in honor of 150th birthday
A fresh coat of paint is being applied to the Purple People Bridge in Newport. The historic span over the Ohio River between Newport and Cincinnati is being celebrated for its 150th anniversary. Newport-based Baynum Painting is working on this bridge through Thursday afternoon, painting the entryway arch on the...
Cincinnati CityBeat
After Two Year Hiatus, Cincinnati's Germania Society Oktoberfest Is Back for Its 50th Anniversary
After taking two years off due to the pandemic, the Germania Society of Cincinnati is hosting its 50th Oktoberfest this weekend — the event's first time back since 2019. Self-proclaimed as "Cincinnati's original and most authentic Oktoberfest," this event promises tons of German food, German music, German merchandise and, of course, German beer.
WCPO
Montgomery teen puts sewing talents to good use with fundraiser for Cincinnati nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — When Sophia Daly was 13, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and she was looking for a hobby to pass the time. So she took out the old sewing machine left to her by her late grandmother, found two blue pillowcases under her bed and got to work.
Fritz update: Baby Hippo introduced to big sister Fiona
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fritz the hippopotamus has been experiencing a lot at the Cincinnati Zoo since his birth on Aug. 3. After the media sensation of his delivery, earning his name from hundreds of thousands of voters, and venturing outside with his mom, the 3-week-old Fritz has met his older sister. Fritz and the […]
linknky.com
Haile College of Business celebrates new logistics hub on NKU’s campus
The Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University has officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub will be equipped to serve the Global Supply Chain Management program at NKU. It will allow students and alumni to connect and engage with businesses and affiliated groups within the growing field.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the Chris Stapleton Concert at Riverbend Music Center
Country music singer Chris Stapleton recently came to Cincinnati on his "All-American Road Show" tour. Stapleton performed at Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 19 with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards. Scroll through to see everything we saw at the sold-out show.
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
linknky.com
Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ
Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
moversmakers.org
Another week, another merger
Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
wvxu.org
'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode
After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
WATCH: Famous hippo siblings Fiona, Fritz meet for first time
CINCINNATI — At the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical garden famous hippo siblings Fiona and her little brother Fritz met Tuesday... sort of. The zoo shared a video of Fritz and Fiona sniffing and peeking at each other from neighboring spaces in their indoor habitat. Keepers said they have seen...
UC students face unfinished, uncleaned apartments at The Deacon
UC students trying to move in for fall semester faced multiple debacles at The Deacon in the form of holes in walls, uncleaned rooms and unfinished spaces.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati students celebrate student loan forgiveness plan while economics professor worries
CINCINNATI — Ask a college student about the cost of higher education and you'll get an earful about how expensive it's become. "College prices are at an all-time high right now," said Mason Hamsher, a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. "You kind of have to go to college...
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
falmouthoutlook.com
County native remembered as fun-loving, full of life
According to Kelly Meadors, her brother Nick Carr enjoyed being on the water. He loved water--and adventure--so much that he bought a boat earlier this year. That boat started drifting away from its mooring Saturday night, August 6, and Carr hopped back onto the dock to pull it back so he could fully untie it.
