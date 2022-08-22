ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Germania Society will hold 50th Oktoberfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Prost, to 50 years at the Germania Society! Cincinnati's original Oktoberfest is back August 26 - 28. Jen Dalton has the honor of being this year's Bürgermeisterin. Mike Hisle, Janice Hisle, and Thomas Strain talk about all the fun, food and beer and how they're celebrating the 50th Oktoberfest.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
moversmakers.org

Stoking the flame of Cincinnati’s ‘Black renaissance’

Interviews by Byron McCauley with dancer David Choate, artist Gee Horton and musician Kick Lee. “You don’t paint what you see, you paint what you feel.”. “I believe dance came from the people, and it should be delivered back to the people.”. – Alvin Ailey, founder of the Alvin...
CINCINNATI, OH
meetnky.com

BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed

BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Newport celebrates teacher of the year semifinalist

The Newport Independent School District is celebrating one of its own in his nomination for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year contest. Nate Green was announced as one of 11 semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year in early August. Green teaches 7th and 8th grade social...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Purple People Bridge gets fresh coat in honor of 150th birthday

A fresh coat of paint is being applied to the Purple People Bridge in Newport. The historic span over the Ohio River between Newport and Cincinnati is being celebrated for its 150th anniversary. Newport-based Baynum Painting is working on this bridge through Thursday afternoon, painting the entryway arch on the...
NEWPORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Musical Theater#Carnegie Executive
WOWK 13 News

Fritz update: Baby Hippo introduced to big sister Fiona

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fritz the hippopotamus has been experiencing a lot at the Cincinnati Zoo since his birth on Aug. 3. After the media sensation of his delivery, earning his name from hundreds of thousands of voters, and venturing outside with his mom, the 3-week-old Fritz has met his older sister. Fritz and the […]
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Haile College of Business celebrates new logistics hub on NKU’s campus

The Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University has officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub will be equipped to serve the Global Supply Chain Management program at NKU. It will allow students and alumni to connect and engage with businesses and affiliated groups within the growing field.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
linknky.com

Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ

Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
FLORENCE, KY
moversmakers.org

Another week, another merger

Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

'World's Greatest Cemeteries' returns for second Cincinnati episode

After watching Spring Grove featured on World's Greatest Cemeteries last October, Carrie Rhodus of the Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati decided to pitch the public TV series about returning here for another episode. "We've got just as much history as Spring Grove," she told her boss. After watching Spring Grove...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
CINCINNATI, OH
falmouthoutlook.com

County native remembered as fun-loving, full of life

According to Kelly Meadors, her brother Nick Carr enjoyed being on the water. He loved water--and adventure--so much that he bought a boat earlier this year. That boat started drifting away from its mooring Saturday night, August 6, and Carr hopped back onto the dock to pull it back so he could fully untie it.
ALEXANDRIA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy