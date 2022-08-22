ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Study finds electric vehicle owners struggle to charge at public stations

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Djel_0hQfIpgG00


T he Biden administration’s push toward electric vehicles is hitting speed bumps as a new poll shows thousands of EV owners are struggling to charge their cars while away from home.

Consumer research firm J.D. Power released its second annual United States Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study last week, showing that 20% of EV owners reported “operability and maintenance a key issue” at public charging stations.

"The study finds that one out of every five respondents ended up not charging their vehicle during their visit," J.D. Power reported . "Of those who didn’t charge, 72% indicated that it was due to the station malfunctioning or being out of service."

SISTER JEAN HONORED AS SHE CELEBRATES 103RD BIRTHDAY

Other issues include charging stations’ availability and people’s lack of satisfaction with things to do while they wait for their vehicles to charge.

“The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program promises to provide funds to states for building out their EV public charging infrastructure. This will lead to sizable growth in the availability of EV charging stations, but just adding stations isn’t the answer,” said Brent Gruber, executive director of global automotive at J.D. Power. “Stations need to be added to areas where there are currently gaps in heavily traveled routes and in high-density areas for people who don’t have access to residential charging, but most importantly, designed with things for users to do while charging—regardless of the use case. Then, we need to make sure those stations are reliable.”

University of Massachusetts Amherst Ethan Zuckerman has owned the electric Chevrolet Bolt for several years. He told the New York Times that charging troubles and the lengthy wait times make it difficult to abandon a gas vehicle fully.

“Often, those fast chargers have real maintenance issues,” Zuckerman said . “When they do, you very quickly find yourself in pretty dire straits.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

J.D. Power’s U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study surveyed 11,554 owners of battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, or PHEVs, between January and June 2022.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HackerNoon

What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid?

In August of 2021, President Biden a goal to have 50% electric cars in the US by 2030. In mid-July of 2022, transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg was at a hearing in the House and. on this goal and the practical problems. What was stunning in his responses is the absolute...
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Infrastructure#Plug In Hybrid#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ev
BobVila

Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention: 5 Tips For Worried Vehicle Owners

Q: Our local police department recently sent out an alert about a rise in catalytic converter thefts in our area. I’m embarrassed to admit that I’m not actually sure what a catalytic converter is or why somebody would steal one—or how to prevent someone from doing so. What steps can I take toward catalytic converter theft prevention?
CARS
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”

The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

Unplug These Appliances and Watch Your Electric Bill Drop

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your household appliances can actually gobble up power even when they're not in use. From your laptop charger to your printer, many common devices still run certain functions when plugged in, adding needless costs to your electric bill.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Ford recall: 65,000 Ford vehicles were recalled so read this now

The 2022 Ford Maverick is the subject of another significant recall that impacts nearly 65,000 vehicles. Ford’s brand new pickup truck has an issue with the side-curtain airbags, which might not deploy accordingly in some vehicles. As a result, Ford will offer customers free repairs. The carmaker will start notifying impacted owners on September 22nd.
CARS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
CARS
Motorious

Car Repos Surge As Vehicle Owners Are Struggling To Make Payments

We’ve already touched on this topic, from time to time, on the site, and at a greater extent on the Motorious Podcast, and the problem continues to grow. More and more cars are being repossessed, and it’s hard not to feel a little uneasy about it, but some say it’s irresponsible owners, not the state of the economy, that’s causing the surge. If you’ve seen a wrecker dragging a car down the street lately, just know that it’s one of many.
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
228K+
Followers
68K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy