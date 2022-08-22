Read full article on original website
thexunewswire.com
1651 W North Bend Rd
1 bedroom in College Hill -North Bend and Hamilton - Property Id: 828573. Cozy 1 bedroom for rent in heart of College Hill on North Bend and Hamilton Ave. Great location, convenient to shops, restaurants, and transportation. New paint and new flooring. Includes 1 outdoor parking. Income and credit check needed. Minimum income $2000 needed. Please call or text Sundance Property manager Cheryl at 513-505-8703. Available now. https://youtu.be/Dzjwsi4_Jzs.
WKRC
Thunderdome Restaurant Group opening eatery on Fountain Square
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Thunderdome Restaurant Group is bringing one of its eateries to Fountain Square downtown. Thunderdome, one of Cincinnati's largest and fastest-growing restaurant groups, is opening its fast-casual CityBird chicken tender restaurant in 2,400 square feet inside a portion of the former Rock Bottom Brewing space on Fountain Square. The goal is to open by spring 2023.
PLANetizen
Cincinnati Ends Parking Requirements in the City’s West End
West End, Cincinnati suffers from a lack of neighborhood-serving restaurants. Community members believe parking is part of the problem. The Cincinnati Planning Commission recently approved a new Urban Parking Overlay District along Linn Street in West End that would end parking requirements for non-residential uses along the corridor, reports Chris Wetterich in a paywalled article for the Cincinnati Business Courier. With strong support from the commission and planning staff, the new overlay will still require City Council approval to become law.
WKRC
East Side brewery unveils major outdoor expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A craft brewery on Cincinnati's East Side is doubling the number of people it can serve with a new expansion. Columbia Tusculum's Streetside Brewery at 4003 Eastern Ave. just debuted a $500,000 overhaul of its outdoor space that adds a new patio, outdoor taproom, TVs, bathrooms and a new home for its in-house food truck.
Fox 19
Sleepy Bee opens another restaurant in College Hill
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - One of Cincinnati’s most popular breakfast restaurants, Sleepy Bee opened their new branch restaurant’s doors to the public in College Hill on Aug. 21. The College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation and 8K Development partnered with Sleepy Bee for the past two years...
linknky.com
Women-owned M&P Logistics to create 210 jobs at new Florence HQ
Kimberly Hall is a Northern Kentucky native, which is one of the reasons she’s excited to oversee the opening of a new headquarters in Florence for Mackenzie & Paige Logistics, also known as M&P. The founder and CEO spoke Thursday about the company’s $4 million investment, which is expected...
Fox 19
First phase of Purple People Bridge repaint project underway
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Purple People Bridge is one step closer to being purple again with fresh paint going up on the bridge this week. Earlier this year, the non-profit company that owns the bridge announced its plans to raise money to fund the paint job and complete it next year.
meetnky.com
BLINK 2022: Light-based public art festival is not to be missed
BLINK is Back in Cincinnati, Ohio and Covington, Ky. Keep your eyes wide open for BLINK, the Cincy Region’s free public art festival coming back this year on October 13-16. It’s the largest public art , light and projection mapping festival in the U.S. and there’s nothing else like it in the world.
Carew Tower sold for $18M
Weeks after Hamilton County property records signaled a deal was close, Carew Tower's office and retail portions sold for $18 million.
linknky.com
Inside LINK: Changes are coming
Inside LINK is a weekly column from our CEO, Lacy Starling. If you have questions you’d like Lacy to answer, email her at [email protected]. This week, LINK caused a stir in our Covington neighborhood. Such a stir, in fact, that city officials were stopping in our office, asking what was going on.
WKRC
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
adventuremomblog.com
Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise
A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
WKRC
Last week to check out Sunflower Days at Northern Kentucky farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a walk on the sunny side in Northern Kentucky this week. It's your last chance to see the sunflowers at the Country Pumpkins Farm outside of Dry Ridge. Farmer Matt Colson and his family talked about what there is to do in his sunflower field.
linknky.com
Boone breaks ground on new animal shelter
Wednesday went to the dogs as Boone County officials broke ground on a new animal shelter. The new facility will be located at the corner of Idlewild Road and Conrad Lane, adjacent to England-Idlewild Park. It will be named the Ron and Sherri Lou Noel Boone County Animal Shelter, in honor of the top donors. The groundbreaking comes a day after the Boone County Fiscal Court finalized the purchase of 296 acres of property from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, which includes England-Idlewild Park and its surrounding land. It also comes after years of planning and discussion from local officials.
wvxu.org
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of Lunken Airport Trail
Great Parks of Hamilton County is taking control of the trail around Lunken Airport. The five-mile long path is owned by the city of Cincinnati, but Great Parks will maintain it. Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter says it will be a similar arrangement Great Parks has with the city for...
WCPO
Montgomery teen puts sewing talents to good use with fundraiser for Cincinnati nonprofit
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — When Sophia Daly was 13, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and she was looking for a hobby to pass the time. So she took out the old sewing machine left to her by her late grandmother, found two blue pillowcases under her bed and got to work.
moversmakers.org
Another week, another merger
Two United Way education nonprofit agencies, one dating back to 1875, will combine operations. A neighborhood-based resource center currently for four schools, Families Forward, will become a division of Learning Grove, which operates 16 top-rated child-care centers and a career readiness program for middle and high schoolers. The boards of...
Fox 19
Disease causing zombie-like effect on deer on Cincinnati’s west side: ODNR
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) are causing deer on Cincinnati’s west side to become zombie-like, according to an Ohio Department of Natural Resources game warden. The call to the game warden originated when Colerain Township police responded to Blue Rock Road for a...
WKRC
Bob & Jen stomp grapes ahead of the Swiss Wine Festival in Indiana
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cheers to an annual tradition returning in Switzerland County. The Swiss Wine Festival is back August 25 - 28. Organizer Angie Priest let Bob Herzog and Jen Dalton participate in one of the most popular traditions of the festival.
