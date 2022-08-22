Wednesday went to the dogs as Boone County officials broke ground on a new animal shelter. The new facility will be located at the corner of Idlewild Road and Conrad Lane, adjacent to England-Idlewild Park. It will be named the Ron and Sherri Lou Noel Boone County Animal Shelter, in honor of the top donors. The groundbreaking comes a day after the Boone County Fiscal Court finalized the purchase of 296 acres of property from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, which includes England-Idlewild Park and its surrounding land. It also comes after years of planning and discussion from local officials.

