San Marcos, TX

Texas DPS lieutenant arrested on DWI charge after fiery crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Department of Public Safety lieutenant was arrested in Austin after losing control of his car and crashing into a large metal pole, according to court records. On July 29 at 8:44 a.m. Austin police responded to multiple 911 reports of a vehicle on fire...
AUSTIN, TX

