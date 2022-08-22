ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing gas prices now average $3.83 per gallon

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvCsO_0hQfFR9f00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices in the Capital City are now averaging $3.83 per gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of more than 177 gas stations.

That is 69.6 cents lower than back in July, and 80 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy’s price reports show the cheapest place to fuel up in Lansing costs around $3.61 per gallon and the most expensive place to get gas is $4.24 per gallon.

Local gas prices are three cents below the national average of fuel prices, which are around $3.86 per gallon as of Monday.

AAA reports that the statewide average for gasoline in the Great Lakes State is $3.91.

“While Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump, the decreases appear to be slowing down,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand increases as we head into the close of summer, motorists could see prices rise slightly.”

Drivers are paying an average of $59 a gallon for a full-15 gallon tank of gas, which is around an $8 increase from 2021’s highest gas price last November.

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2021 Low 2021 High Record High
National $3.90 $3.91 $3.96 $4.44 $3.17 $2.25 (Jan. 1) $3.42 (Nov. 5) $5.02 (June 2022)
Michigan $3.91 $3.91 $3.95 $4.52 $3.20 $2.17 (Jan. 10) $3.43 (Nov. 7) $5.22 (June 2022)
Detroit $3.99 $3.99 $3.99 $4.52 $3.31 $2.20 (Jan. 7) $3.40 (Nov. 6) $5.31 (June 2022)
Courtesy: AAA

Want to know some ways to save on gasoline?

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

