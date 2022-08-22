Read full article on original website
Rural Maine to get $28M in federal funds for renewable energy projects
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday it was investing $28.3 million in renewable energy projects across 11 organizations in rural Maine. The investment is part of an overall investment of $121 million in critical infrastructure to combat climate change across rural America. The nationwide investments include $111 million for 289 projects to help people living in socially vulnerable communities.
Maine Broadband Coalition appoints new director, updates mission
The new executive director of the Maine Broadband Coalition said his mission will include updating the coalition’s mission. The coalition appointed Myles Smith, a longtime media professional, to take the top spot. “Myles brings the experience and perspective we need to advance world-class internet connectivity across Maine,” Nick Battista,...
180 Maine tech school students to benefit from loan discharge
As part of an action by the U.S. Department of Education, Maine students of ITT Technical Institute have been approved for discharge of $2.7 million in federal student loan debt. Nationally, the department will be discharging $3.9 billion dollars for 208,000 borrowers. In Maine, 180 borrowers who attended ITT between...
