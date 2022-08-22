2022 Poster Contest for the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is looking for a fresh, new, and original piece of artwork for their Fire Safety Poster Contest.

They are looking to bring safety into the homes of West Virginians by reminding them the importance of practicing fire safety. One winner will be awarded by having their work on the cover page of a calendar along with their work being featured during the Fire Prevention month in October. There will be 11 other winners who will have their own page in the calendar.

The official theme for this year’s National Fire Prevention Week is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Posters are required to be original art work of students and must emphasize Fire Prevention and Safety. Examples include:

If there is an emergency, call 911

Firefighters are our friends

Smoke alarms save lives

Keep kids at least 3 feet from the stove

Never play with lighters or matches around children

Choose a meeting place outside your home

It is very important to find 2 ways out of every room in your home

Have a plan for young children who cannot get outside by themselves

All student entries must be submitted by Friday, September 16, 2022 to teachers who, in the corresponding grade will select a winner and then send them to the principal. All artwork is required to be original. Computer-generated art or pictures are prohibited. Clippings from magazine, newspapers, and books are not appropriate etiquette for the contest.

For more information on the contest, Fire Prevention Week, other resources, and fire prevention safety guidelines, please visit https://firemarshal.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx and click on the “Public Education” tab, and visit https://www.nfpa.org/fpw .

