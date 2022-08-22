Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession
Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
erienewsnow.com
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest Dunkirk man after domestic dispute
A domestic dispute on Ruggles Street led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man last Saturday. Dunkirk Police say that 41-year-old Carlos Vasquez-Ramirez had fled the scene on foot. Investigation determined that Vasquez-Ramirez had allegedly damaged property in the home and also threatened the victim with a knife. He is also being accused of having prevented the victim from calling 911 during the incident. An active order of protection was also found. Police located Vasquez-Ramirez a short time later. He's been charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree, a class E felony, menacing second, and criminal mischief 4th and criminal mischief 4th-prevent request for emergency assistance.
chautauquatoday.com
Parole Absconder Arrested After Traffic Stop in Jamestown
A Jamestown man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants and for violating his parole was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the city's west side. Jamestown Police pulled over 40-year-old Justin Meacham in the area of Livingston Avenue and Geneva Street at about 8:30 PM for a violation. A background check found that Meacham had city court warrants and was a parole absconder. When police tried to take Meacham into custody, he ran off and led officers on a short foot chase, then allegedly resisted arrest. He is also accused of trying to destroy a quantity of drugs he had. Meacham was charged with two counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count each of tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Jailed Following Stabbing At Mayville Library
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 20-year-old Jamestown man is behind bars following a stabbing at the Mayville Library. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused Xavier Guadarrama of assaulting a library employee with a knife around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Guadarrama allegedly fled the scene just before...
chautauquatoday.com
Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving
A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
wesb.com
Olean Shooting Suspect Arrested
The Olean Police Department has issued a statement that the suspect in the Olean shooting from May 31 was captured Tuesday. Members of the U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task force arrested 36-year-old Marcus Hicks in the City of Buffalo on an outstanding Arrest warrant from the Olean Police Dept. Hicks...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man facing multiple charges after domestic dispute
A Dunkirk man is facing multiple charges after a domestic dispute on Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk early Sunday morning. Dunkirk Police say that 24-year-old Austin Burgess allegedly had thrown a female victim to the ground and attempted to choke her shortly before 1:00 AM, and then took the victim's phone when she attempted to dial 911. The victim then flagged down a police patrol car for assistance. Burgess is also accused of attempting to obstruct the investigation and allegedly resisted police when he was being taken into custody. After being booked and held pending arraignment, Police say Burgess attempted to tamper with the surveillance system. Charges against Burgess include criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation, obstructing governmental administration, 4th-degree criminal mischief, 3rd-degree criminal tampering, and harassment.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged with attempted assault
A Jamestown man is facing several charges after a reported assault at the Mayville Library Tuesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say 20-year-old Xavier Guadarrama is accused of assaulting an employee of the library with a knife. He fled the scene, but was located after a brief search of the area. Deputies charged Guadarrama with attempted assault 1st, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, and menacing 2nd. He was also wanted on an outstanding probation warrant. Deputies transported Guadarrama to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man charged with aggravated harassment
A Jamestown man has been charged after an investigation into a harassment complaint in the Mayville area. State Police in Jamestown say troopers arrested 40-year-old William Soto on Monday, charging him with 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. An investigation revealed that Soto allegedly called the victim on Friday and threatened her life. Soto was arrested at his residence, processed at SP Jamestown and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Police Seeking Information in XUV Theft
Detectives from the Jamestown Police Department are looking for information regarding the larceny of a crossover utility vehicle (XUV) that occurred this week on Washington Street in the city. Police say at least one person stole a 2020 John Deere Gator 825M during the overnight hours on Tuesday. The photo shown is the actual XUV, although there are modifications that have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the Gator is asked to contact Detective Powers at (716) 483-7620, the department's anonymous tip line at (716) 483-8477, or via e-mail at [email protected] regarding CR No. 23319-22. Information may also be submitted through Facebook Messenger.
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
explore venango
Woman Accused of Beating Ex-Husband with Baseball Bat, Threatening Him in Front of Their Children
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman is behind bars for allegedly beating her ex-husband with a baseball bat before threatening to stab him in front of their juvenile children during a domestic incident on Tuesday. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed the...
Bemus Point man arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced a Bemus Point man has been arrested for disseminating indecent material to minors.
Buffalo man slapped with assault, weapons charges
Detectives with BPD's Gun Violence Unit identified Eddie Seals as a suspect in an August 7 shooting and a January 6, 2021 stabbing in the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue.
Buffalo man guilty for five counts in two domestic violence attacks
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was found guilty on five counts of domestic violence stemming from two domestic violence attacks in 2021, the Erie County District Attorney said Wednesday. The court said that on February 23, 2021 at approximately 10:30 a.m., 34-year-old Kenneth J. Parks of Buffalo assaulted an elderly female. The victim […]
PSP arrests two people suspected of burglarizing garage
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested two people for suspected burglary and other charges on Aug. 21. A PSP trooper had been patrolling the area on Clemens Road in Union Township of Erie County when he noticed “unusual activity” at a residence, a PSP report said. The trooper saw a man and woman allegedly […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Recover Loaded Shotgun Within Young Child’s Reach
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 52-year-old is facing child endangerment charges after police in Jamestown allegedly recovered a loaded shotgun within reach of a three-year-old. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to an east side address on Monday morning for a reported drug overdose. While on...
chautauquatoday.com
Bemus Point man accused of sending obscene images to minor
An investigation into suspicious activity between the months of July and August has led to a Bemus Point man's arrest on charges of disseminating indecent material to minors in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the investigation determined that 21-year-old Devien Denson allegedly engaged in activity with a minor victim using an online social media platform, where he is accused of sending obscene images to the same victim. Denson will appear in Ellery Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.
explore venango
Aggravated Assault While DUI Charges Filed Against Woman Who Allegedly Caused Route 8 Rollover Crash, Fled Scene
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have charged an Oil City woman who crashed into a vehicle traveling on State Route 8, causing it to roll over, and leaving four people injured last month. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 60-year-old Sandra...
