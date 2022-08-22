Read full article on original website
Val Kilmer would like to play Batman again
Fresh off the back of his return to the Top Gun cast, Val Kilmer has shared that there’s one more role that he’d like to reprise: Batman. Kilmer is one of many Batman actors, with his first (and only) time as the caped crusader coming in the ‘90s movie Batman Forever, after replacing Michael Keaton in the role.
Has the MCU finally found its Fantastic Four director?
Let’s be honest, the Fantastic Four haven’t had the easiest time when it comes to the big screen. The 2005 adaptation and its 2007 sequel were completely bland and forgettable, and let’s not even get started on the 2015 reboot. But, good news, Fantastic Four fans. The team’s long-awaited debut in the MCU might have finally found its director.
Karl Urban reveals craziest stunt he’s ever done
Karl Urban has appeared in an incredible amount of franchises – including Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, the MCU, and the Bourne movies, as well as Riddick, Dredd, and Doom. But despite his action credentials, he still says that the craziest stunt he’s ever been involved with was the whale scene in The Boys.
Top Gun: Maverick actor shuts down X-Men casting speculation
Hangman himself, Glen Powell, recently spoke to Variety about Top Gun: Maverick, of course, but also about a certain MCU rumour that has been doing the rounds. In the interview, Powell says that his parents have seen Top Gun: Maverick 13 times and are happy paying Jerry Bruckheimer’s mortgage at this point. He also says that they went on the Top Gun press tour to the UK – without him – and hung out with Tom Cruise. Powell also confusingly calls Cruise and Bruckheimer “Tom and Jerry.”
Vin Diesel was offered silly money to appear in 2 Fast 2 Furious
Vin Diesel now goes with the Fast and Furious franchise like bread goes with butter, but surprisingly, he isn’t actually in all of the movies. After the first Fast movie came out in 2001, Diesel made his other passion project The Chronicles of Riddick, and comedy movie The Pacifier before being persuaded to return for a cameo at the end of Tokyo Drift. The rest, as they say, is history.
Why Clint Eastwood turned down making a fourth Sergio Leone western
Clint Eastwood starred in some of the best westerns to ever hit the big screen and has gone down as one of the best cinematic gunslingers, period. The legendary actor rose to international fame after being cast in Sergio Leone’s iconic Dollars Trilogy in the 1960s as the mysterious character dubbed The Man With No Name. However, despite receiving his big break as a spaghetti western anti-hero, Eastwood turned down the shot to be Leone’s leading man for a fourth time.
Superman fans are convinced Henry Cavill is in Black Adam
As I’m sure we all know by now, Black Adam is set to ‘shake up’ the power dynamic of the DCEU. And, of course, what better way is there to test that mighty power than to put the anti-hero up against the strongest superhero in the DC universe: Superman. However, with endless speculation about the future of Henry Cavill’s position as the Man of Steel, will he return to make an appearance in the upcoming superhero movie? DCEU fans are convinced that this will be the case.
Daniel Kaluuya gave John Boyega this career-changing advice
John Boyega is an international star who has been keeping busy over the past few years. Currently, the actor is set to appear in several upcoming action movies, including Abi Damaris Corbin’s directorial debut, Breaking. Boyega’s career is looking bright, and it turns out that the Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya may have played a hand in guiding the star.
George Lucas’s comments on how Star Wars was ‘abused’ go viral
Comments made by George Lucas, in which he described how the success of the Star Wars movies has been ‘abused’ have resurfaced, and they’ve got fans talking. Lucas’s explanation, which he gave in an interview with journalist Charlie Rose back in 2015, goes into detail about how his science fiction movies helped to damage creativity in filmmaking.
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
Did She-Hulk just tease that the Hulk has a wife and kid?
Episode 2 of She-Hulk saw Jen (Tatiana Maslany) having to deal with the fallout of her actions in the series premiere. Fired from her job for ‘Hulking out of work’, Jen finds herself out of options and has to take a token role as a superhuman lawyer. Even...
Samaritan review (2022) – Super Stallone kicks ass, enough said
Sylvester Stallone is back and he’s kicking ass just like the good old days, with his new action movie Samaritan. The hard-hitting flick has been a long time coming, having been shot three years ago before the pandemic took hold, but it finally drops on the streaming service Prime Video on August 26. At just over 90 minutes, Samaritan is an ideal small screen adventure for a movie night at home.
Beast cast reveal the action movie’s most challenging moments
Beast is the latest big action movie from Universal and sees Idris Elba take on one of the world’s most deadly predators – a rogue lion. Packed with an A-list cast, plenty of thrills and beautiful South African scenery, it’s a flick where family bonds are shown to be at the heart of survival. We spoke to Leah Jeffries and Iyana Halley, who plays the role of Elba’s daughters in Beast, to celebrate the wild release.
The Nun 2 is finally moving forward at Warner Bros
The next chapter in The Conjuring movie series is finally moving ahead. After five years of waiting, Warner Bros has announced that Valak will return in The Nun 2 on September 8, 2023. First introduced in The Conjuring 2, Valak is an evil demonic entity who took great delight in tormenting the Warrens.
Harrison Ford’s heartwarming tribute to Sean Connery goes viral
Hollywood is filled with drama and feuds, but every so often, we get those heartfelt moments that make us smile. One of these moments recently resurfaced on the internet, where the legendary actor Harrison Ford offered a sweet tribute to the legendary star Sean Connery. In 2006 Sean Connery, best...
Idris Elba is sick of being asked if he’ll play James Bond
At this point, the rumours linking Idris Elba to the role of James Bond feel like they’ve been going since the dawn of mankind, and that’s just to us mere spectators, so how do you think Elba feels. Well, he doesn’t like being asked about the 007 speculation, that’s for sure.
The Batman 2 gets new writer, Warner Bros are “all in” on Matt Reeves
Warner Bros has confirmed their commitment to The Batman director Matt Reeves, by signing an overall first-look film deal with him. Additionally, Mattson Tomlin has been brought in to co-write the script for The Batman 2 with Reeves. The Batman was critically-acclaimed, and made $770 million at the box office.
Live action Pinocchio movie gets a new trailer
The live-action Pinocchio coming to Disney Plus on September 8 has a new full-length trailer. The Disney movie, which is not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion animated movie coming to Netflix, stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto. The live-action cast is rounded out by Cynthia Erivo, who...
What is the song in the Rings of Power trailer?
What is the song in the Rings of Power trailer? Audiences are only a few short days away from the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The TV series, which releases on Amazon Prime on September 2, will mostly be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, many years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings as seen in Peter Jackson’s adaptations.
Rick and Morty taught She-Hulk writer an important lesson
Jessica Gao, the head writer the Marvel series She-Hulk, is no stranger to comedy or developing banging TV series. Having won an Emmy for her work on the animated series Rick and Morty, Gao has a well of experience, and it turns out that the beloved meme-tastic adventures of Rick Sanchez has influenced her work with Disney Plus.
