Williamson County, IL

Williamson County authorities investigate Route 13 shooting

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – Authorities in Williamson County are investigating a report of gunfire on Route 13. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Greenbrier Road, near Carterville. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the occupant of one vehicle opened fire on another vehicle. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Centralia woman receives one-year prison term on drug charge

A 24-year-old Centralia woman was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Zoie Bryant of Terry Street admitted to possession of fentanyl in an incident in April of this year. As part of the plea,...
Police investigating Murphysboro bank robbery

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WJPF) — A Murphysboro bank was robbed Thursday. Police say at about 10:30 a.m., a white man wearing a hat and sunglasses entered the Regions Bank on Walnut Street, demanded money from a teller, and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens said no weapons were involved.
Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Talley Arrested On Multiple Warrants

According to the Carmi Police Department, at about 7:30 Friday night, August 19th, 35 year old Nicholas Andrew Talley of Carmi was arrested at 707 Burrell Street on three warrants, two from White County and one from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is being held at the White County...
Western Ky. man accused of sending inappropriate texts to juvenile

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man is accused of sending inappropriate texts to a juvenile. Charles Bourff, 53, of LaCenter, was arrested on charges of promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance, possession of cont. substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia buy/poss. According...
Driving On A Suspended License Lands A Fairfield Man In The White County Jail

A traffic stop by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Fairfield man. At around 1:30 AM Sunday, a registration check on the vehicle revealed that 35 year old Nickolas A Ewing was driving on a suspended driver’s license. Ewing was also charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail on a $250 bond. Ewing paid bond and was released. A court date has been set for September 27th at 9:00 AM.
Marijuana growing operation discovered near Graves-McCracken line

An illegal marijuana growing operation was discovered in northern Graves County, near the McCracken County line. Deputies from Graves and McCracken Counties trekked into the remote area to clear the plants. They also rounded up the machinery and other items at the site. The site was described as very remote...
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Pursuit leads to Melber drug arrest; driver still at large

An attempt to get a search warrant for a home in Graves County ended with a pursuit and a drug arrest. Deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police were at a home in Melber securing the area for a search when a vehicle matching the description of the owners sped past.
Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
Cape Girardeau Police investigating Sunday night shooting

A Texas family traveling through the Heartland had to be hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. Governor Mike Parson will discuss the special session during a news conference Monday afternoon. Sunday night shots fired under investigation in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 28 minutes ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are investigating shots fired...
Six felony drug arrests in Jefferson County following two drug busts

The Mt. Vernon Police Department Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High-Risk Team executed two search warrants last week and made a total of six felony drug arrests. 43-year-old Nickolas Wuebbels is being held for aggravated delivery of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and possession of ammunition by a felon and23-year-old Deja Hill for alleged possession of under five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was issued Friday morning on a home at 913 Salem Road in Mt. Vernon. During the search, detectives allegedly located methamphetamine, drug equipment, and ammunition.
Centralia man arrested for DUI following single vehicle crash

A 60-year-old Centralia man was injured and arrested for alleged driving under the influence after he turned off Route 161 west onto Harting Drive too soon and hit the rock pile holding a display vehicle at Monken Nissan Chrysler Dodge Jeep GMC. Centralia Police say Stacy Kennedy of Deerwood Mobile...
