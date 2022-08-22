ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Lincoln County man pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 15, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested Randall Jim Hughes, 37, of Alkol, on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, two baggies containing approximately 23 grams of fentanyl fell from Hughes’ person. Hughes admitted that he possessed the fentanyl and intended to distribute it. Hughes further admitted that officers seized two loaded firearms from him.

Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) and the United States Marshals Service.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Negar M. Kordestani is prosecuting the case.

