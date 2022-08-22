ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Election 2022: What you need to know for Duval County's primary election

By Hanna Holthaus, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

Over 100,000 people have already voted in this year's primary election in Duval County. With Tuesday's election quickly approaching, residents still have time to vote before the polls close.

Early voting ended Sunday. Of over 647,000 registered voters in the county, over 49,000 Democrats and about 41,000 Republicans voted by mail and through early in-person voting. Polls open again Tuesday at 7 a.m., and mail-in ballots can be dropped off to the Supervisor of Elections Office at 105 E. Monroe St. before 7 p.m.

Unlike during early voting, Duval County residents must go to the precinct indicated on their individual voter cards, which can also be found online. Results will be posted to the county elections website throughout the night until all precincts have reported results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nwE7_0hQfDsik00

How to vote

More 2022 voter information: What you need to know about Duval County primaries, candidates, voting

Election 2022: What changed in Florida's election laws

Who's on the ballot?

Several key state and local races will be on various ballots, including the highly contested, nonpartisan appointment of two School Board positions . In District 2, incumbent Elizabeth Andersen faces Gov. Ron DeSantis-endorsed April Carney.

DeSantis also endorsed School Board District 6 incumbent Charlotte Joyce against challenger Tanya C. Hardaker. The endorsements reflect support of various Republican-led initiatives in Florida education, including the Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, and the idea of removing critical race theory from public schools.

The special election for Jacksonville sheriff has intensified in the past week. Former Sheriff Mike Williams retired in June with a year left in his term after controversy over his Nassau County residency. Since then, a story by Jacksonville's The Tributary involving candidate TK Waters reported that Waters registered to vote in a Nocatee precinct, even though he does not live there.

Regardless of district, all Jacksonville voters can also choose whether to approve a 1 mill property tax increase that advocates say would benefit teacher salaries, as well as school art and sport programs. It is the only referendum on this year's ballot.

In partisan races, U.S. House of Representatives District 4 is open for Democrats and Republicans. No Democratic candidates qualified for the District 5 race , so three Republicans, including Rep. John Rutherford, have a chance for the seat. The race will be what's known as a "universal primary," meaning the Republican candidates will be on all District 5 ballots and whoever wins will represent the district for the next two years.

More on federal primary races: Redistricting brings 8 candidates for 2 Northeast Florida congressional seats

Florida House seats for Districts 13-17 are open this year, along with Florida state Senate District 5 . Jacksonville City Councilmembers Reggie Gaffney and Garrett Dennis resigned from council in order to run for the Senate seat and House District 14 , respectively.

Their successors could also be decided Tuesday in the City Council special election. Six candidates, including Reggie Gaffney, Jr., aim for District 7 as three campaign for District 9 . If one candidate in each race does not win over 51 percent of the vote Tuesday, the two top vote-getters will face off in a run-off in November. The winner in each will have to run again in the spring during the City Council general election.

More on Jacksonville City Council races: Candidates talk priorities, motivations ahead of Jacksonville City Council special elections

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Election 2022: What you need to know for Duval County's primary election

Comments / 1

Related
News4Jax.com

You need to bring an ID when you vote: Here’s what works

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Primary is Tuesday. Early voting wrapped up in Duval County on Sunday. Nearly 16% of people voted by mail or in person. That’s more than 100,000 people. Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan expects the turnout to double and reach 30% by the time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
Duval County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Five Takeaways From Tuesday’s Elections in Jacksonville

Source: www.jaxtrib.org – By Andrew Pantazi -Voters across Florida cast ballots Tuesday night in the state’s first primary elections after redistricting changed the lines for Congress and the Legislature. In Duval County, voters also passed a property-tax increase to fund public schools, ousted a School Board incumbent and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County Commissioners meet morning after two defeated

Commissioner Klynt Farmer had praise for those who make the elections process work. It almost seems impolite to bring elected officials to a mandatory meeting the day after a dramatic election defeat, but the work of Nassau County continues regardless of the results and the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners gathered the next morning.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Results: Senate District 5 & other notable Florida legislative races

Here’s a look at some of the results Tuesday from notable races in the Florida Legislature.. State Senate District 5 covers much of Duval County inside the I-295 beltway - and a portion of the Westside stretching out to Cecil Commerce Parkway. The winning candidate will face Republican candidate...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Elections#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Voter Registration#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Democrats#Republicans#Elections Office
First Coast News

The non-partisan Duval County School Board race gets political

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For a non-partisan race, the party lines have been clearly drawn in the Duval County School Board election in District 2. In Duval County, the school board oversees more than 120,000 students. You won’t see a D or R next to either candidate on the ballot or on their signs, but Republicans and Democrats have ignored the fact that the school board is a non-partisan race clearly picking a side.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

April Carney, Charlotte Joyce win races for Duval County School Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The largest district in this corner of the state, Duval County, had two contested school board races. In District 2, April Carney -- a local small business owner -- won the race against incumbent Elizabeth Andersen, a licensed mental health counselor and former teacher, who recently served as the board’s chairwoman.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Clay County: Here are your election results

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — There were some competitive races in Clay County Tuesday night. The main ones included two County Commissioner seats up for grabs in District 2 and 4. There were also races for School Board District 1,School Board District 4, School Board District 5, County Court Judge Group 1.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
floridapolitics.com

Hispanic Chamber backs LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is backing Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber in the Jacksonville mayoral race. Cumber, one of what will soon be four Republican candidates in a crowded field, discussed her own family history in touting the endorsement. Cumber said, “It is an honor to have the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Duval County voters say 'Yes' to property tax hike to increase teacher pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County voters decided to do something about teacher pay, an issue many attribute to the shortage in educators. Voter approved a ballot question that included a 1 mill property tax increase for four years. That equals about $275 a year on a home with a $300,000 value and would give local teachers supplemental bonuses of about $5,000 a year, and help to fund arts and athletics programs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bookriot.com

Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy