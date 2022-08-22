ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeast Florida's 2022 high school football season is here: Schedules and everything you need to know

By Florida Times-Union
From the coin toss before the opening kickoff classic to the last whistle after the state championship in December, the Florida Times-Union has the Northeast Florida high school football season covered .

This page is your one-stop shop for everything readers need to know about the 2022 season on the gridiron, from schedules to top recruits to preview capsules for every team across the Jacksonville area and neighboring counties, from Atlantic Coast to Zarephath.

Make the Times-Union your source to stay on top of the stories as the year goes on. Trinity Christian's quest for the elusive three-peat . Beachside's debut in St. Johns County . The new district battles in the FHSAA's Metro-Suburban plan , like the all-Northside Jackson-Raines-Ribault battle in District 1-2M.

Bookmark this page and check back here often throughout the new season.

Jacksonville and Northeast Florida high school football schedules

Schedules by team: 2022 football schedules for each Jacksonville-area team

Schedules by week: 2022 Northeast Florida football schedules from August through November

Dream schedule: 11 must-see high school football games for 2022 in Northeast Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15L98W_0hQfDrq100

Who are the best Northeast Florida high school quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and defenders?

Best of the Best series, QBs: Top quarterbacks in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season

Best of the Best series, RBs: Top running backs in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season

Best of the Best series, WRs: Top wide receivers in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season

Best of the Best series, OLs: Top offensive linemen in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season

Best of the Best series, DLs: Top defensive linemen in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season

Best of the Best series, LBs: Top linebackers in Northeast Florida ahead of 2022 high school football season

Best of the Best series, DBs: Top defensive backs in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season

Best of the Best series, athletes: Top athletes in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season

Best of the Best series, kickers: Top specialists in Northeast Florida ahead of the 2022 season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Apih9_0hQfDrq100

Jacksonville high school rivalries: Who will win 2022 football districts?

Independents: Capsules for Beachside, Impact Christian, Stanton and many more

Class 1M/1S/1R: Capsules for area teams as Trinity Christian goes for three-peat

Class 2M: Capsules for Duval's 2M teams; Jackson eager to reach next level

Class 2S: Capsules for 2S suburban schools; Baker County pursues regional repeat

Class 3S: Improving Middleburg ready for next step

Class 3M/4M: Can Mandarin break from pack with young aerial combination?

SUPER 11: All-Jacksonville high school football recruits in 2023 class

Super 11: Bolles' Connor Cox aims to become football's latest multi-sport tight end star

Super 11: Bartram Trail cornerback Sharif Denson follows familiar path to Gainesville

Super 11: Offense to defense switch pays off for Westside defensive tackle Jordan Hall

Super 11: Jackson LB Grayson Howard brings new number, new message for 2022: Fear the Zero

Super 11: Orange Park's Roderick Kearney, the TikTok star that'll give you work on the field

Super 11: Keeping up with the Kirklands: Athletic sisters spurred Raines' Kenton Kirkland

Super 11: Middleburg's Mike Mitchell keeps running past expectations for rising Broncos

Super 11: Mandarin's Jeremiah Shack let early lessons guide him through high school career

Super 11: Fleming Island running back Samuel Singleton speeding his way into historic group

Super 11: From the shadows to the spotlight, Marcus Stokes is calling his own shot for Nease

Super 11: Treyaun Webb's legacy in Jacksonville is unfinished ahead of his senior season at Trinity

Super reward: Jaguars honor Super 11, girls flag football players during final home preseason game

South of Duval: St. Johns County's players to watch

Inside Bartram Trail: Bears going strong with nationally-ranked QB, corner

Inside Creekside: Junior Knights become senior Knights to lead Creekside

Inside Menendez: Versatile defenders control skies for Falcons

Inside Nease: UF-committed QB Stokes keeps Panthers in hunt

Inside Ponte Vedra: Junior O-lineman could become one of nation's top recruits

Inside St. Augustine: Lyons to energize Jackets' ground game

Inside St. Joseph: Flashes pin hopes on three two-way veterans

Inside Tocoi Creek: School's first senior class leads more mature team

Heading inland: Southwestern schools eye suburban success

Inside Bradford: New coach at the helm for promising Tornadoes

Inside Columbia: With new players on offense, Tigers eye playoff run

Inside Fort White: New coach, new focus in 2022

Inside Keystone Heights: Can Keystone Heights repeat a run to the playoffs?

Which players are colleges recruiting from Northeast Florida high schools?

The Next 11: Don't overlook these Northeast Florida high school football prospects in the Class of 2023

Florida high school football's best matchups and recruits in 2022 season

Preseason state poll: Who's No. 1? See the USA Today Florida Network Week 1 high school football poll

Bolles O-line, Venice D-line and more: What are the best position groups in Florida?

Top statewide games: What are the biggest high school football games in Florida this season?

2023 recruits on the rise: These Florida football recruits will see their stock rise this season

Ultimate season pass: How to see Florida's top high school football recruits in 2022

How colleges are faring: You might be surprised at the top college program that recruited Florida players in June

Playing deep into November: Which Florida high school football team is poised for a playoff breakthrough?

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Northeast Florida's 2022 high school football season is here: Schedules and everything you need to know

