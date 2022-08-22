ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attalla, AL

Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force seizes drugs, guns, money at an Attalla location

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago
Officers with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program report finding 57.5 pounds of marijuana during the search of an Attalla residence, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The search warrant was executed Aug. 11 at 31 Red Bird Lane. In addition to the 57.5 pounds of marijuana seized, ALEA reported 14 guns and $33,193 were found at the residence.

Ernesto Mayo Huerta, 30, was arrested for trafficking marijuana and was booked into the Etowah County Detention Center.

Online inmate information does not indicate bond for Huerta.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

R GANG
3d ago

they still worried about weed 🤦🏽‍♂️ always gonna be 20 years behind

Attalla, AL
