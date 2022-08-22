Florida State football releases depth chart for season opener against Duquesne

The Florida State football depth chart is here.

The Seminoles released their two-deep depth chart Monday before their season opener against Duquesne at 5 p.m. Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Starting center Maurice Smith was a noticeable omission. Darius Washington and Thomas Shrader instead were listed as the No. 1 and No. 2 centers, respectively. Backup center Kayden Lyles suffered a season-ending injury in preseason camp earlier this month.

Washington, a redshirt sophomore from Pensacola, started all 12 games last season – seven games at right tackle five at left tackle. He claimed FSU's Most Improved Offensive Player award.

Shrader, a redshirt sophomore from Venice, appeared in four games with one start in 2020 and was on the scout team last year.

Starting tight end Camren McDonald is evidently healthy enough to play this week after missing preseason camp with an undisclosed injury. The Seminoles listed redshirt sophomore Markeston Douglas as the second starting tight end.

Eight new transfers are listed as starters or OR starters:

Wide receivers Mycah Pittman (Oregon), Johnny Wilson (Arizona State) and Deuce Spann (Illinois); offensive linemen D'Mitri Emmanuel (Charlotte), Jazston Turnetine (South Carolina) and Bless Harris (Lamar); defensive end Jared Verse (Albany); and linebacker Tatum Bethune (UCF).

