Florida State

When will this Florida heat spell end? Will rain cool things off? What the forecast says

By Jeff Kleinman, Howard Cohen
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Is it safe to go outside yet?

Florida’s heat spell is sticking around this week, forecasters say. That means more afternoons in the 90s-but-it-feels-like-the-100s. Heavier rain toward the end of the week could drop the temperature a notch or two, but not much.

Rain chance

Parts of Broward, like Davie, even got a sneak preview of the rain Tuesday morning. There’s still a 40% chance of potentially strong thunderstorms in South Florida, especially western sections, so you can’t rule out getting wet when heading to your polls to vote in the primaries after work on Election Day .

“By late week into the weekend, the rain chance will be even higher with storms likely Friday through Sunday due to more of a southerly flow,” Lissette Gonzalez, a meteorologist with Miami Herald news partner CBS4, said Monday. “It will not be quite as hot due to the rain and cloud coverage expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.”

‘Hot-hot-hot’

But for now? It’s more of the same, and that’s hot-hot-hot.

It’s even “warm and muggy” the first thing in the morning, with 84 feeling like the 90s, Gonzalez said.

If you think it’s hot in South Florida, Southwest Florida is even hotter, with weekend temperatures soaring to the upper 90s and breaking records, according to WINK News. Fort Myers broke records over the weekend , said forecaster Matt Devitt, with 98 on Saturday and 97 on Sunday.

Looking ahead

So what does it look like for much of the rest of the week in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys?

A familiar story, says the National Weather Service in Miami. The afternoon highs will continue to reach the low 90s. Afternoon storms, with a 60% chance of rain, are in the forecast as well.

Saturday and Sunday promise even more rain, with a 70% chance, according to the weather service.

Reported the weather service: “The hot and humid conditions will continue as we move into the new week.”

latrevo to ouzo
3d ago

Like it always does at the end of the summer around end of September. . 🙄

12
Anthony
3d ago

not soon enough. Been here since June of 89 and nothing has changed a very long hot and humid summer.

5
Mcat
3d ago

This is normal weather for us. Varies somewhat but, basically the same!

8
