FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
Leaders at Novant New Hanover discuss efforts to improve patient care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Leaders with Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center say they are working on a few different policies and procedures to make sure that they’re serving patients to the best of their ability. “Two main things that encapsulate a lot of the corrective action plan for us...
wbrc.com
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Federal regulators believe a woman in North Carolina died in the waiting room of a hospital’s emergency department, according to a report they issued. The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional Medical Center on June 6...
columbuscountynews.com
Mental Health Clinic Goes Mobile
After much hard work and dedication, Coastal Horizons has launched their mobile mental health clinic in Columbus County. Plans for the unit began coming together earlier this year. The office on wheels is being funded by federal and state dollars contracted through Trillium Health Resources, but the ultimate goal to...
whqr.org
So, did someone die waiting for care at NHRMC? Plus, short-term rental redux
Earlier this summer, a flurry of reporting described the chaotic and potentially dangerous conditions at Novant Health's New Hanover Regional Medical Center facility which had allegedly led to the death of a patient who was waiting for care on June 6 and investigators visiting the hospital. The reporting was based...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health notifies patients of possible disclosure of protected health information
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Novant Health incident tracing back to May of 2020 is just now coming to light. Novant Health recently began mailing letters to some of its patients following possible disclosure of protected health information (PHI) resulting from an incorrect configuration of a pixel, an online tracking tool.
WECT
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
WECT
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine with...
WECT
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two months after reports surfaced that a woman had died in the Emergency Department waiting room at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after waiting for hours to be seen, federal regulators have released a report that appears to confirm that’s essentially what happened. NHRMC initially downplayed the media reports on this patient’s death, saying no one died in their Emergency Room lobby and no state inspectors had been at the 17th street campus to investigate the death.
WECT
2nd annual Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride announced
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has announced that the 2nd annual Brunswick Heritage Riverside Ride will occur on Sept. 24. Per the announcement, the 16-mile bicycle ride will travel along Brunswick County’s Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor. Participants will bike from Phoenix Park in Navassa to Belville Riverwalk Park in Belville and back.
WECT
WECT to host monkeypox forum on Facebook
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A panel of experts will discuss monkeypox during a Facebook Live forum hosted by WECT on Thursday, Aug. 25. On Monday, New Hanover County Public Health identified the first case of monkeypox in the county, and two cases of monkeypox were reported in Bladen County earlier this month.
WECT
Southport PD to host drug take back event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Police Department announced Aug. 23 that they will be hosting a drug take back event on Oct. 6. Titled “Operation Medicine Cabinet,” the event will occur from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Dosher Memorial Hospital at 924 N. Howe St. Per...
WECT
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak. Information at risk includes:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Manufacturing hiring event being held at Works Career Center next month
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major opportunity for workers to gain employment in manufacturing jobs is coming to New Hanover County in September. Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender County is coming together at the New Hanover County NC Works Career Center to hold a hiring event on September 6th and 7th.
WECT
Two appointments made to the CFCC Board of Trustees
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ray Funderburk III and Lanny Wilson have been appointed to four-year terms on the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees. CFCC announced the appointments on August 25. Funderburk has lived in the county for 50 years and was appointed by the New Hanover County Board...
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
WECT
Student attends UNCW two years after narrowly surviving jet ski accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Freshman college student Alex King is starting his college career two years later than expected after a horrific jet skiing accident derailed his original plans in 2020. King was enjoying the rest of his summer vacation at Lake Norman near Charlotte just days before he was...
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department to welcome new crisis response dog at Back to School Open House
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is inviting the community to a Back to School Open House at Wilmington Fire Department Station 2 (3403 Park Avenue). “There will be free hot dogs, firetruck tours, a firefighter obstacle course, health screenings, and more,” writes the city in an announcement. You can check out the event on Saturday August 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have any questions you can reach out to the city at 910-343-4787.
WECT
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission seeking help in reporting sick deer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced Aug. 24 that reports of deer suffering from hemorrhagic disease have arisen in many parts of the state. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting in dead deer...
WECT
Starbucks workers in Wilmington unionize
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Workers at the Starbucks on Highway 17 and Middle Sound Loop Road in Wilmington voted in favor of joining Starbucks Workers United on August 23. Starbucks Workers United writes in a release that the vote was 16-10 in favor of joining the union, as counted by the National Labor Relations Board. Starbucks has also gained a reputation for union-busting efforts that eventually resulted in a federal judge ordering the company to reinstate seven workers who were fired after attempting to unionize.
