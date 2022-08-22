Devon Allen Shows Browns Just How Fast Hurdler Speed Can Be In Breathtaking TD

Two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen unleashed his world-class speed on the Cleveland Browns defense Sunday ― and it was no contest. (Watch the video below.)

Allen, the 27-year-old Philadelphia Eagles prospect who owns the third-fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles (12.84 seconds), sprinted by the Browns’ defensive backs to haul in a 55-yard touchdown bomb from Reid Sinnett in a preseason game.

It was his first catch since he was at the University of Oregon playing against Virginia in 2016. He tore his ACL for a second time in the following game, which convinced him to put football on hold.

Check it out from another angle:

Defensive backs are generally fast.

Allen, who went to the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, made them look, well, not so fast.

But his speed and game-breaking ability might not be enough to make the team. He likely will not be chosen for the 53-man roster, NBC Sports in Philadelphia reported, and could instead be asked to join the practice squad.

Allen told reporters the play felt “ amazing .”

And he got a souvenir.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.