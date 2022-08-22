ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Devon Allen Shows Browns Just How Fast Hurdler Speed Can Be In Breathtaking TD

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rx9xB_0hQfC9UR00

Two-time Olympic hurdler Devon Allen unleashed his world-class speed on the Cleveland Browns defense Sunday ― and it was no contest. (Watch the video below.)

Allen, the 27-year-old Philadelphia Eagles prospect who owns the third-fastest time in the 110-meter hurdles (12.84 seconds), sprinted by the Browns’ defensive backs to haul in a 55-yard touchdown bomb from Reid Sinnett in a preseason game.

It was his first catch since he was at the University of Oregon playing against Virginia in 2016. He tore his ACL for a second time in the following game, which convinced him to put football on hold.

Check it out from another angle:

Defensive backs are generally fast.

Allen, who went to the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, made them look, well, not so fast.

But his speed and game-breaking ability might not be enough to make the team. He likely will not be chosen for the 53-man roster, NBC Sports in Philadelphia reported, and could instead be asked to join the practice squad.

Allen told reporters the play felt “ amazing .”

And he got a souvenir.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Steelers Made Surprising Veteran Cut On Tuesday

Prior to this Tuesday's 80-man roster deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers released linebacker Genard Avery. Avery, a former fifth-round pick out of Memphis, started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. He then spent a few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. During the 2021 season, Avery had 43 total tackles and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Steelers Quarterback Cut News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a quarterback decision that had the football world scratching its collective head. No, it had nothing to do with the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett for the starting spot. Instead, Pittsburgh decided to release quarterback Chris Oladokun. The Steelers used a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Oregon, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. On Tuesday, they cut one of them. Pittsburgh released rookie seventh-round selection Chris Oladokun, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Oladokun was the Steelers' final draft pick this year, while fellow QB Kenny Pickett was their first. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Allen
Person
Victor Williams
The Associated Press

Chase Young to miss Commanders’ first four games this season

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Chase Young will miss the Washington Commanders’ first four games of the season after landing on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The team put Young and backup center Tyler Larsen on the list Tuesday, also releasing receiver Kelvin Harmon and offensive tackle Rashod Hill and placing linebacker Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson

Reaction to the death of Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson:. "With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.  Dawson family statement.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#American Football#The University Of Oregon#Acl#Nbc Sports
Yardbarker

Recap: Josh Dobbs Show Not Enough as Browns Fall to Eagles

Even with the valiant efforts of quarterback Josh Dobbs in the first half, the balanced attack of the Philadelphia Eagles proved too much for the Cleveland Browns as the Eagles claimed a narrow 21-20 victory Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Those guys competed like crazy, [I’m] very, very pleased with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Golf Digest

Stephen A. Smith soaring into ‘First Take’ on Jerry Jones’ helicopter might be the pinnacle of cable television

My fellow Americans, our long, dark nightmare is finally over. Two weeks ago, Stephen A. Smith—’First Take’ host, soap-opera star, human thesaurus—returned to ESPN airwaves after a lengthy absence due to surgery. There he reintroduced himself to audiences perched aboard a boat in the middle of the East River in a suit that would make Dabo Swinney blush while talking sh*t about the Dallas Cowboys. It was as fitting as a reentry into sports talk TV as there ever has been or ever will be.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Odell Beckham Jr.'s next team, from Rams to Cowboys

With the NFL season a few weeks away, bettors everywhere are wondering where free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually play this year. Odell was drafted by the New York Giants 12th overall in the 2014 draft. After five years, three Pro Bowls and endless highlight reel catches, he took his talents to Cleveland where he was quickly disappointed with Baker Mayfield’s decision-making abilities. Voicing his displeasure, he was waived from the team after one-and-a-half seasons and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
HuffPost

HuffPost

126K+
Followers
7K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy