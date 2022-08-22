Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
candgnews.com
Art and Apples Festival moves ‘full speed ahead’ for 56th year
ROCHESTER — The Art and Apples Festival will return to Rochester next month, signaling to locals that fall is near. Now in its 56th year, the three-day festival of fine arts will once again bring art enthusiasts of all ages to Rochester Municipal Park, which will transform into one of the nation’s largest juried fine art festivals Sept. 9-11.
review-mag.com
THE ANTIQUE WAREHOUSE • Celebrating a 40 Year Legacy of Timeless Treasures & Memories
“I quite like antiques. I like things that are old and the history they bring with them. I would rather fly to Morocco on an $800 ticket and buy a chair for $300 than spend $1,100 on one at Pottery Barn”. - Walton Goggins. Perhaps one of the most enticing...
‘Ink Master’ star Kyle Dunbar to feature at 2nd annual Flint tattoo convention
FLINT, MI -- A tattoo artist who competed in two seasons of the competitive reality show “Ink Master” is returning to Flint to share some knowledge this weekend. Kyle Dunbar, the Flint native who was featured on season three and four of the show, will be signing autographs and visiting with fans throughout the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention at the Dort Financial Center.
Detroit News
Tickets to see 'Van Gogh in America' at the DIA go on sale Tuesday, Aug. 30
The rare chance to see some of the most famous works by one of history's most well-known painters is upon us. The collection — which features "Starry Night," "The Bedroom," "Portrait of Postman Roulin" and nearly 70 others — is at the Detroit Institute of Arts Oct. 2-Jan. 22.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint’s Arab American Heritage Council to host annual community picnic this weekend
FLINT, MI -- The Arab American Heritage Council is hosting its annual community picnic this weekend. Family and friends will gather for hamburgers and dishes to pass from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Seven Lakes State Park, located at 14390 Fish Lake Road in Holly. Activities like soccer, volleyball,...
Flint Public Library invites all to ‘Blues on the Library Lawn’ Saturday
FLINT, MI – It’s been a little over 3 months of re–opening with a brand new look for the Flint Public Library. This Saturday, Aug. 27, the library is bringing a summertime outdoor event, ‘Blues on the Library Lawn’ to the space. The live concert...
Animals, food, wrestling and rides: Sights from the 2022 Genesee County Fair
GENESEE TWP, MI -- Boos and jeers rang out from the crowd as 17-year-old wrestler “24 Karat Kid,” entered the Pure Pro Wrestling ring, faking out kid audience members for high fives and taunting those gathered Wednesday evening. Minutes later, there were cheers and excitement as he was...
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ coming to select U.S. cities with just one Michigan stop
DETROIT - The same people who brought you “Immersive Van Gogh” and who are bringing you the upcoming “Immersive Klimt” as well as the upcoming “Immersive King Tut” have just announced another head-to-toe installation for the holiday season. “Immersive Nutcracker, A winter Miracle,” which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
nbc25news.com
Ziggy's Ice Cream of Grand Blanc offers free ice cream for those going back to school
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Ziggy's Ice Cream of Grand Blanc is celebrating students going back to school!. On Wednesday, August 24th, you can get free ice cream from 12pm -10pm. The free ice cream treats are compliments of Grumlaw Church.
New Natural Salon, Good Hair Bar, Opens in Livonia
Livonia gets a new natural hair salon opening this week called Good Hair Bar and founded by the owner of Naturalicious hair brand. The post New Natural Salon, Good Hair Bar, Opens in Livonia appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Sold! Dramatic Fashion Square Mall online auction ends with $10.8M offer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two competing investors engaged in a bidding war during the final minutes of the online auction to purchase Fashion Square Mall, with a $10.8 million offer topping the rest, officials said. Representatives of the auction said the winning offer would not be considered a final...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Burns Park home with 2-story porch, well-kept woodwork is slice of Ann Arbor history
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A well-preserved slice of Ann Arbor history in Burns Park, a stone’s throw from the halls of the University of Michigan recently hit the real estate market. The home at 923 Olivia Ave., which is MLive’s House of the Week, is listed at $1,195,000 by Leanne Wade of Howard Hanna Realty Ann Arbor.
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than 6 acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is listed at $2.5 million. It's located at the end of Deer Creek Estates, a private, gated subdivision of luxury homes. ...
1051thebounce.com
Christmas Movie Filmed in Michigan
I know it’s way too early to be thinking about Christmas. But, we live in Michigan, so sadly, the cold air will start to move in soon, and we’ll start hearing Christmas music being played everywhere before we know it. I actually really like Christmas movies. Cheesy, I...
candgnews.com
Vets Returning Home opens thrift store in Roseville
ROSEVILLE — Attention, shoppers: There is a new store in town. On Aug. 9, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the grand opening of the new Vets Returning Home Thrift Store at 29523 Gratiot Ave. The new store will help support the veterans who utilize services at the Vets Returning Home shelter located at 17955 11 Mile Road in Roseville.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc's Kate Brody breaks school and Fortress course records
FRANKENMUTH, WJRT (WJRT) - Bobcats' Kate Brody is starting this year off with a bang. She broke the school and Fortress course records at the SVL Pre-Season Tournament Wednesday morning. Brody shoot a 62 with no bogeys and hit every green in regulation. The previous school record was a 65,...
abc12.com
Construction begins inside Grand Blanc Marketplace
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Construction has started to return an eyesore in Grand Blanc back to productive use. Grand Blanc City Manager Wendy Jean-Buhrer said contractors are working inside of the former Kmart and Farmer Jack building, which will be redeveloped into the Grand Blanc Marketplace. “Within the...
MLive.com
Best photos from Back to the Bricks 2022
Cars pull into US-23 Drive-In Theater for Bricks Flicks. Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Fans clap for Badfinger as they perform at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
wcsx.com
Famed Michigan Haunted House is Hiring
There’s no denying that summer is winding down and fall is on the way in just about a month. I’m not happy about it, since I hate cold weather, but I do love Halloween, so that’s one positive thing on the horizon. Not to mention that wearing band hoodies in the fall is the best.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0