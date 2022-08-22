ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOL 11

Comments / 1

Related
nbc24.com

Toledo police searching for woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have issued an arrest warrant related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest

The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo woman who fired gun at Arlington Elementary wanted on two felonies

TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent. No one was injured. On Thursday, Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Vanessa Hutchen on felony charges of possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Toledo Fire Rescue
13abc.com

Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
TOLEDO, OH
WILX-TV

Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire. Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan. Once on scene, they discovered the windows...
ADRIAN, MI
wlen.com

Adrian Police Investigating Fire at Associated Charities Building

Adrian, MI – The Associated Charities building on Tecumseh Street in Adrian was the victim of what police call a suspicious fire early this morning. Upon arrival, police discovered that the windows had been broken out and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside. Anyone with information is...
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

TPS: Parent shot gun on Toledo elementary school grounds, fled the scene

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into an altercation at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air from a vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Catalytic converters stolen in BG

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Division was called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy