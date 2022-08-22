Read full article on original website
Toledo police searching for woman accused of firing gun outside Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have issued an arrest warrant related to a gunfire incident that occurred Tuesday at Arlington Elementary School. The school had been placed on lockdown not long after dismissal when Vanessa Hutchen, 34, allegedly discharged a firearm during an altercation with another parent while picking up her child, according to Toledo Public Schools.
13abc.com
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent. No one was injured. On Thursday, Toledo police issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Vanessa Hutchen on felony charges of possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds and improperly discharging a firearm in a school zone.
13abc.com
Sentencing Friday for Toledo man accused of running fraudulent funeral services
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Report details structural issues with Riverview Terrace. Updated: 5 hours ago. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian...
13abc.com
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
WILX-TV
Adrian police searching for suspect in suspicious fire
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Adrian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a suspicious fire. Wednesday morning, the department responded to a suspicious fire call on Tecumseh Street between E Maumee and E Michigan. Once on scene, they discovered the windows...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent, a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said. There were no injuries and the parent accused of firing the gun left the scene. Toledo police...
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
wlen.com
Adrian Police Investigating Fire at Associated Charities Building
Adrian, MI – The Associated Charities building on Tecumseh Street in Adrian was the victim of what police call a suspicious fire early this morning. Upon arrival, police discovered that the windows had been broken out and a burning container of gasoline was thrown inside. Anyone with information is...
13abc.com
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo elementary school was temporarily locked down Tuesday after a parent shot a gun on school grounds, school officials said. According to a spokesperson with Toledo Public Schools, two parents got into an altercation at Arlington Elementary and one person fired a shot into the air from a vehicle and fled the scene. No one was injured.
sent-trib.com
Catalytic converters stolen in BG
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Division was called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Person breaks windows of Adrian charity building, throws burning container of gas inside
ADRIAN, Mich. – Police are searching for a person who broke the windows of an Adrian charity building and threw a burning container of gasoline inside. The incident happened Wednesday morning (Aug. 24) at the Associated Charities building in the 200 block of Tecumseh Street, according to authorities. Officials...
Father of four gunned down, family seeking answers
Police said the 42-year-old and another person were walking down Fenkell near Prest Street when a black SUV pulled up, fired multiple shots and pulled off.
13abc.com
Case Files: Mother makes push for answers in the homicide of Timothy Traynum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was June 23, 2017, Ronnell Ferrell dropped her son, Timothy Traynum, off on Toledo’s east side before heading to work. Later that night, she received a call that would change her life forever. “I go from closing my eyes to seeing him smile to...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Family mourns loss of fire department intern found dead in Detroit
A heartbroken mother is mourning the loss of her daughter who had a bright future in the Detroit Fire Department.
WTOL-TV
Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
Ohio Student arrested says ‘All the school supplies I need’ in picture with firearms
A 12-year-old from Fremont City Schools has been arrested after posting a threatening message to the popular social media platform Snapchat.
13abc.com
Case Files: Grandmother asks community to stop solving murders in the streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the afternoon of March 10. 2021. Tavion Brown, 15, was near his own home on E. Central Avenue in Toledo near Elm when he was shot. Brown ran for help and someone nearby drove the teen to the hospital. He was rushed into surgery and later died.
13abc.com
City of Toledo hosts parties in parks for locals
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo’s Parks and Youth Services is hosting weekly parties in the park for local youth. Locals can enjoy food trucks and live entertainment every Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The weekly event will run from August 31 to September 28. The...
