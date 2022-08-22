There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO