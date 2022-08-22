ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

visitmysmokies.com

A Piece of Smoky Mountain History: 5 Buildings You Need to Explore

One of the best ways to learn about the history of the Smoky Mountains is by exploring some of the historic buildings that have been in the area for as long as two centuries! Many of the hiking trails in the Smokies offer different structures that you can tour, including old cabins, churches, schoolhouses, and more. Here are 5 buildings that you need to explore that hold a piece of Smoky Mountain history:
TRAVEL
thelaurelofasheville.com

Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends

The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
TRAVEL
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Not in favor of road widening

The lead story in last Sunday’s paper should be a wake-up call about the work the North Carolina Department of Transportation is doing and continues to do in Polk County as well as the rest of the state. I had the unfortunate experience of driving to Boiling Springs the...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

Hemorrhagic disease discovered in deer across 39 North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An outbreak of hemorrhagic disease has struck North Carolina, and it has spread across multiple counties in the state’s Piedmont, foothills and Coastal Plain, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. “Hemorrhagic disease is a common disease in southeastern deer populations that causes sporadic outbreaks every few years, typically resulting […]
WILDLIFE
WYFF4.com

New area code coming to some North Carolina residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Some residents in North Carolina will get a new area code. The North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) announced that the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area code. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Assignments in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greer Arts & Eats Festival returns for second year this fall

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce announced that the Greer Arts & Eats Festival is returning to the city this fall. Officials said the free 2-day event is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, and Saturday, October 1, 2022. Last year’s inaugural festival was a...
GREER, SC
dailyphew.com

Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground

There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
ASHEVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Beechwood Farms Has a Huge Sunflower Field, U-Pick Berries and Pumpkins

If you’ve only been to Beechwood Farms for strawberries or have heard of them in passing and have thought about going, read on. This place is a hidden gem in the Upstate, SC. I have a list of places I want to explore in the Upstate. It’s long. And...
Tyler Mc.

North Carolina Gardening with Dandelions - The Easiest Crop to Grow and Harvest

Gardening is a great activity to engage in, especially in the state of North Carolina! Plenty of crops can easily be grown in this state's climate & give you a pretty decent harvest to eat from when all your plants mature. You can grow plenty of vegetables herbs, and edible stuffs to enjoy, but many crops you can grow require a lot of time & effort most do not have. Luckily, this article is here to suggest a great delicious plants to grow in the Tar Heel State that require minimal effort to grow. In fact, this particular crop regularly grows in people's yards around North Carolina without them even trying & very few take advantage of this fact.... but you can!
kiss951.com

Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color

Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Cashiers gets groovin’

The Groovin’ on the Green summer concert series will host Arnold Hill (rock/jam) at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at The Village Green in Cashiers. With its recent debut album, “Back to Life,” Arnold Hill sets to change the tone and tempo of what folks might expect on a given night onstage at their nearby bars and breweries in our mountain communities.
CASHIERS, NC

