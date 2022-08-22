Capital Region gas price update for August 22

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Gas prices in the Albany area are continuing to fall, according to GasBuddy . Capital Region gas prices have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $4.27 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 26.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and $1.12 per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.85 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.85 per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $3.57 per gallon while the highest was $5.73 per gallon.

The national price of gas has fallen 5.1 cents in the past week for an average of $5.54 per gallon. The national average is down 51.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

August 22, 2021: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

August 22, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 22, 2019: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 22, 2018: $2.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

August 22, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 22, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 22, 2015: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

August 22, 2014: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

August 22, 2013: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

August 22, 2012: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

“While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to 10 straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season.”

