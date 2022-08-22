Read full article on original website
Bruce Bentley
3d ago
we now have all these mental health individuals because they closed all the hospitals. This is the affect. How many people have died because of this.
Jenny Taylor
3d ago
Build tiny homes on vacant overgrown land in Detroit that's owned by the city!! start rebuilding from the ashes of what once was!!
Oliver73
3d ago
To bad we spend 100 million on illegals instead of the homeless...what are illegals good for absolutely nothing...
Michigan using $63M in federal dollars to aid homeless and at-risk renters
LANSING, MI – Michigan is using $63 million in federal dollars to support homeless services and at-risk renters. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority allocated the American Rescue Plan dollars during its Aug. 18 board meeting. Funding will be used to develop affordable rental housing, offer financial assistance to...
UpNorthLive.com
Urgent need for foster parents in northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is an urgent need for foster parents now more than ever before in Michigan. Right now, there are more than 10,000 children in the foster care system. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services believes the pandemic, along with inflation, has stopped people from...
Crain's Detroit Business
Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs
A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity to own their own homes.
MSHDA will use $63 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help homeless
People experiencing homelessness and at-risk populations in Michigan will receive more than $63 million in assistance, thanks to the MSHDA board and American Rescue Plan Act.
Detroit News
Court nixes certain Michigan's auto insurance cuts, but group promises appeal
A long-awaited court order Thursday ridding Michigan's auto insurance reform of a large swath of cost containment measures was greeted as a victory by patients and health care providers and as setback by the law's defenders. The order would stop the 2019 law's mandated fee cuts on certain services, which...
abc12.com
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
UpNorthLive.com
Man swims across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage for non-profits
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A New York man with northern Michigan ties has completed the first official swim across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage. Jake Bright started his morning from Sleeping Bear Point and swam 6.9 miles to South Manitou Island. The swim took him just under four hours and...
These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says
The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan voters can now request absentee ballots for Nov. election: How to apply
Michigan voters can now request an absent voter ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. As of Thursday, Aug. 25, applications are open for Michigan voters to request an absent voter ballot that will be mailed to them before the Nov. 8 general election. The application period always begins 75 days before Election Day.
Detroit News
State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness
State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
Michigan Utility Customers Face 25% Wage Garnishments as Private Collections Run Rampant
DTE Energy, one of the largest utility companies in the Midwest has created some practices that are keeping its customers in a form of what could be argued as a debtor's prison.
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
wkar.org
Lansing Township plans legal action against Ingham County clerk over annexation proposal
Lansing Township plans to file legal action against Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum after she approved a ballot proposal that could turn part of the township over to the city of Lansing. Earlier this month, the Lansing City Council voted to include an annexation proposal on November’s general election ballot....
wrif.com
Michigan’s DTE Proposes a Rate Hike
I know all too well the stress of paying utilities. And like many people, I am not excited about DTE proposing a rate hike during all this inflation. DTE has programs that assist through payment plans, but rarely do they really help. And according to fox2detroit.com, the proposed hike is for $388 million. And with every penny being counted in today’s economy, that amounts to about $10.31 per month on average.
This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula
What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan DNR prepares for Coho Salmon season on the Platte River
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The end of August marks the beginning of Coho Salmon fishing season and there are plenty of places to find them in northern Michigan. "Behind me, we stopped fish as they migrate in from Lake Michigan. This weir allows us to only pass a certain number of fish into the watershed. So what we do is we actually have a gate right here in the middle of the weir that we open and close and when we do that, we actually stand above the structure and count fish as they go through with tally counters, " said Paul Stowe, manager at Platte River State Fish Hatchery.
What’s really at stake in Michigan’s governor debate date disagreements?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon have both agreed to two statewide televised debates from the same two hosts. But they haven’t settled on the same dates, and the disagreement says more about the state of the race than scheduling conflicts. Early Wednesday, Whitmer’s campaign announced they...
