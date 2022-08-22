ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Bruce Bentley
3d ago

we now have all these mental health individuals because they closed all the hospitals. This is the affect. How many people have died because of this.

7
Jenny Taylor
3d ago

Build tiny homes on vacant overgrown land in Detroit that's owned by the city!! start rebuilding from the ashes of what once was!!

7
Oliver73
3d ago

To bad we spend 100 million on illegals instead of the homeless...what are illegals good for absolutely nothing...

8
UpNorthLive.com

Urgent need for foster parents in northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is an urgent need for foster parents now more than ever before in Michigan. Right now, there are more than 10,000 children in the foster care system. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services believes the pandemic, along with inflation, has stopped people from...
Crain's Detroit Business

Michigan’s new foreclosure claims law is pricing out housing programs

A new state law that allows for former property owners to collect surplus proceeds after a foreclosed property is sold was praised as a victory by those who are able to recoup some of the money from sales that would have otherwise gone to county government coffers. But it is already having a chilling effect on some government programs that would redevelop the properties or provide an opportunity to own their own homes.
abc12.com

Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million people in August

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in August. This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Aug. 22.
UpNorthLive.com

Man swims across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage for non-profits

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A New York man with northern Michigan ties has completed the first official swim across Lake Michigan's Manitou Passage. Jake Bright started his morning from Sleeping Bear Point and swam 6.9 miles to South Manitou Island. The swim took him just under four hours and...
The Flint Journal

These are the 15 best employers in Michigan, Forbes survey says

The results of a new survey by Forbes shows Michigan-based organizations have an edge in the state when it comes to employee satisfaction, from education to automotive to utilities. This is Forbes’ fourth survey of the best employers, evaluating 1,382 companies throughout the United States and ranking them in each...
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Rock snot’ spreads into second river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A nuisance alga called “rock snot” cropped up in a cold-water river in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula for the second time in nine months. Officials at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) on Aug. 24. 2022, confirmed that didymo – scientific name didymosphenia geminate – established an infestation in a stretch of the Boardman River in Grand Traverse County’s Blair Township. Experts found the invasive species in the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County in December 2021.
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan panel recommends abortion proposal for ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Bureau of Elections recommended Thursday that the state’s election board give final approval to a potential ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution. The Bureau of Elections said in a staff report that after examining petition sheets...
Detroit News

State officials identify cause of Michigan dog illness

State agricultural officials on Wednesday announced they have identified canine parvovirus as the illness recently spreading to dogs mostly in northern Michigan and causing some deaths. Testing results centered on samples from cases sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to Michigan State University's veterinary lab in...
wrif.com

Michigan’s DTE Proposes a Rate Hike

I know all too well the stress of paying utilities. And like many people, I am not excited about DTE proposing a rate hike during all this inflation. DTE has programs that assist through payment plans, but rarely do they really help. And according to fox2detroit.com, the proposed hike is for $388 million. And with every penny being counted in today’s economy, that amounts to about $10.31 per month on average.
100.7 WITL

This Is The Largest Waterfall in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

What do you see in your mind's eye when you hear the words “Michigan's largest waterfall in the lower peninsula”? Do you imagine: A towering cascade? A couple of hundred feet of falling, pounding water?. Well....this is not like that at all. In fact, the Upper Peninsula has...
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan DNR prepares for Coho Salmon season on the Platte River

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The end of August marks the beginning of Coho Salmon fishing season and there are plenty of places to find them in northern Michigan. "Behind me, we stopped fish as they migrate in from Lake Michigan. This weir allows us to only pass a certain number of fish into the watershed. So what we do is we actually have a gate right here in the middle of the weir that we open and close and when we do that, we actually stand above the structure and count fish as they go through with tally counters, " said Paul Stowe, manager at Platte River State Fish Hatchery.
