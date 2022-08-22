BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The end of August marks the beginning of Coho Salmon fishing season and there are plenty of places to find them in northern Michigan. "Behind me, we stopped fish as they migrate in from Lake Michigan. This weir allows us to only pass a certain number of fish into the watershed. So what we do is we actually have a gate right here in the middle of the weir that we open and close and when we do that, we actually stand above the structure and count fish as they go through with tally counters, " said Paul Stowe, manager at Platte River State Fish Hatchery.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO