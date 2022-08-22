Baby alligator finds a new home in Ridgeville
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal Control relocated a small alligator in Ridgeville on Monday morning.
According to Dorchester Counter Government, Taylor Witt with Animal Control captured and relocated a baby alligator on Monday.
Officials say Witt relocated the male alligator to a new home not far from where he was found.
