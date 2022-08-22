ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

Baby alligator finds a new home in Ridgeville

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal Control relocated a small alligator in Ridgeville on Monday morning.

According to Dorchester Counter Government, Taylor Witt with Animal Control captured and relocated a baby alligator on Monday.

Officials say Witt relocated the male alligator to a new home not far from where he was found.

Ridgeville, SC
