Baby alligator finds a new home in Ridgeville

The American Red Cross is helping give temporary housing, food, and clothing to two Colleton County families who lost everything in a recent fire. On August 18th, firefighter-paramedics were called to Creekside Lane near Walterboro for a reported house fire. When they arrived, they found flames coming from a camper that was being used as a residence. The flames were threatening a mobile home sitting just six feet away from the camper.

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO