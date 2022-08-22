ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Student Achievement Still Lags Behind Pre-Pandemic Levels in Connecticut

Student achievement in Connecticut still lags behind pre-pandemic levels, according to new data released by the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) Thursday. Results from the 2021-22 state assessments show that there are signs of learning acceleration and recovery, but some students are still months behind where they would be had there not been a pandemic.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Storm Causes Flooding, Damage in Parts of Connecticut

People are cleaning up after Tuesday's rain storm and flash flooding caused damage in parts of Connecticut. Route 8 North in Seymour was impassable due to flooding, according to the National Weather Service. It is back open. State police said multiple vehicles were stuck on the highway from exit 22...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
NBC Connecticut

$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Bristol

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut won $2 million Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball was 22. The $2 million winner matched five numbers, but not the Powerball and the ticket had Power Play, which was X4. CT Lottery said the ticket was sold...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

$20,000 Winning Mega Million Tickets Sold in Connecticut

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night won $20,000. The winning numbers Tuesday night were 3-5-47-48-67 and the Mega Ball was 7. The winning ticket matched the four white balls and the Mega ball and had the Megaplier, which was X2. The next Mega Millions...
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Lottery System Is Back Up

The Connecticut Lottery system was down Tuesday morning, but it is back up. The CT Lottery said that while the system was down, retailers could not sell, cash, or process claims, including at CT Lottery headquarters. Retailers are again able to sell, cash and verify tickets.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy