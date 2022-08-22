Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Student Achievement Still Lags Behind Pre-Pandemic Levels in Connecticut
Student achievement in Connecticut still lags behind pre-pandemic levels, according to new data released by the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) Thursday. Results from the 2021-22 state assessments show that there are signs of learning acceleration and recovery, but some students are still months behind where they would be had there not been a pandemic.
NBC Connecticut
Having Trouble Applying for ‘Hero Pay' Program? State Says Help Has Arrived
Some help is here for people who have had trouble trying to apply for the state's "Hero Pay" program online, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. The program is aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Connecticut
Block Island Resort's Liquor License Suspended After Ferry Fight, Disturbance
Authorities on the Rhode Island tourist hotspot of Block Island have voted to suspend the liquor and entertainment licenses of a beachfront resort that was the site of a brawl during a crowded music festival earlier this month that was later followed by a fight on a ferry to the mainland.
NBC Connecticut
Storm Causes Flooding, Damage in Parts of Connecticut
People are cleaning up after Tuesday's rain storm and flash flooding caused damage in parts of Connecticut. Route 8 North in Seymour was impassable due to flooding, according to the National Weather Service. It is back open. State police said multiple vehicles were stuck on the highway from exit 22...
NBC Connecticut
$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Bristol
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut won $2 million Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 6-24-35-37-44 and the Powerball was 22. The $2 million winner matched five numbers, but not the Powerball and the ticket had Power Play, which was X4. CT Lottery said the ticket was sold...
NBC Connecticut
$20,000 Winning Mega Million Tickets Sold in Connecticut
One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut for the drawing Tuesday night won $20,000. The winning numbers Tuesday night were 3-5-47-48-67 and the Mega Ball was 7. The winning ticket matched the four white balls and the Mega ball and had the Megaplier, which was X2. The next Mega Millions...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Lottery System Is Back Up
The Connecticut Lottery system was down Tuesday morning, but it is back up. The CT Lottery said that while the system was down, retailers could not sell, cash, or process claims, including at CT Lottery headquarters. Retailers are again able to sell, cash and verify tickets.
