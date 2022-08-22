Legal Aid Society of Cleveland to hold 'Jam Sessions' hosted by 3News' Stephanie Haney as part of annual 'Jam For Justice' concert fundraiser series

Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Playhouse Square announces dates for Hamilton single ticket sales
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. The long wait to purchase tickets for Hamilton in Cleveland is almost over. Playhouse Square announced that single performance tickets for Hamilton will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.
thelandcle.org
For one Hough resident’s birthday, an annual celebration of community
Louis McCoy has spent close to 75 years living, volunteering, and working in the Hough community. So maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise that his “Hough Reunion Gathering” brings approximately 200 of his childhood friends and their families to celebrate his beloved Hough community – and McCoy’s birthday – each July.
Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett named Community Science Ambassador for Cleveland Museum of Natural History
CLEVELAND — When Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is off the field, he is spending his time giving back to youth in his community. The Cleveland Museum of Natural History announced that Garrett will serve as the first-ever Community Science Ambassador for the museum. “We have been so...
Bernie Kosar, Katie Nageotte, Carol Russo and Tom Hamilton selected for Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022
CLEVELAND — This fall, the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame will add four more members. On Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced that former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar, Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, Elyria High School volleyball head coach Carol Russo and Cleveland Guardians radio play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton will comprise its 2022 class.
Cleveland apartment to fill void for young adults experiencing homelessness
The 50-unit apartment building in Cleveland’s St. Clair - Superior neighborhood is designed for transition age youth (TAY) between 18-24 years old who have been experiencing homelessness.
Cleveland Garlic Festival returns to Shaker Square this weekend: How to get tickets
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 26, 2016. The annual Cleveland Garlic Festival is returning to Shaker Square this weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Northeast...
The Village Butcher takes top prize as best sub shop in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- The Village Butcher and Salumeria handily beat out nine other finalists to win the top prize in Cleveland.com’s Best Sub Sandwich in Greater Cleveland contest. The Mayfield Village business received more than a quarter of the 6,000 votes cast. The Village Butcher is the brainchild of...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb addresses crime and safety at community town hall
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and councilman Kerry McCormack held a town hall meeting Tuesday at the Urban Community School in Ohio City. Members of McCormack’s ward, which includes downtown, Tremont, and Ohio City, asked the two leaders a series of questions pertaining to their respective neighborhoods.
Cuyahoga, Lorain among 10 Northeast Ohio counties at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fifth straight week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 207.44 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last week. The county also posted a rate of 14.9 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Making ‘The Cut’ -- Cleveland Heights acquires beauty school for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its purchase of The Cut Beauty School last week, the city now owns two vacant properties that go into the mix for the $52 million Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development. City Council authorized the $765,000 purchase of the old beauty school at 13234-38 Cedar Road Aug. 15 --...
A Turning Point: GlenVillage incubator aims to foster black business
CLEVELAND — The GlenVillage retail incubator gives black businesses a state-of-the-art physical space and a strategic location in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood, to help kick-start their small businesses. Brittany Lee Matthews was originally a stay-at-home mom before taking the opportunity to open her store House of B Jewels at GlenVillage.
Meet the father and son team behind Ohio Fish Rescue in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — There's an animal rescue out there for just about everything that walks, slithers, scurries or flies. In Strongsville, there's a father and son team who rescue things that swim. Big Rich Price loves fish. We mean really, really, really loves fish. In the beginning, people gave...
Shining Star CLE 2022: See who made the top 10
CLEVELAND — Talented high school students from all over Northeast Ohio will take the stage at Playhouse Square's Mimi Ohio Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in a vocal competition for college scholarships. Shining Star CLE works to celebrate the up-and-coming singing talent of Northeast Ohio while...
Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Aug. 24 - Sept. 6
The Shins, Diana Ross, Twenty One Pilots, Wiz Khalifa and more
MLive.com
Jim Mueller, former longtime MIS public address announcer, dies at 79
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jim Mueller, one of the most enduring voices of Cleveland sports broadcasting, passed away on Aug. 17. He was 79 years old. Born in Owensboro, Kentucky, Mueller played college football at the University of Florida and began his career as a commercial airline pilot before shifting to sports broadcasting in the late 1960s, according to his obituary. Following stops in West Palm Beach, Louisville and Miami, he landed in Cleveland as the sports director at WJKW (now WJW) TV-8 in 1974. He moved on to WKYC Channel 3 in 1983.
Actor who portrayed first version of horror icon Jason Voorhees in 'Friday the 13th' to meet fans in Medina, perform at Akron concert
MEDINA, Ohio — Halloween is still a few months away, but horror fans are getting an early taste of the spooky season as Northeast Ohio gets a visit from Ari Lehman, the actor who was the first to portray Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series. The meet-and-greet...
Legendary drummer John Adams inducted into Cleveland Guardians Distinguished Hall of Fame
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Fifty years to the day that he first brought his brass drum to Cleveland Municipal Stadium, John Adams is being celebrated with one of the Cleveland Guardians' highest honors. On Wednesday, the Guardians announced...
How toxic is Cuyahoga County’s preferred jail site? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I got a postcard in the mail recently, a legal notice for “persons and entities who have paid an increased monthly surcharge for electric service in Ohio pursuant to HB6.” We report seemingly endless stories about the corruption that cost Ohio taxpayers millions of dollars, but how much money could this suit mean in customers’ wallets?
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Black community activist sues Cleveland police ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 23:. Black community activist sues Cleveland police alleging wrongful arrest. Columbus school board head unclear on sticking points in teachers strike. Chemical release at Canton Township facility sends workers to the hospital. More than 50 people arrested in Ohio sweep of human...
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
