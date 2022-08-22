Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival Returns
DENNIS – The Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival is returning after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All proceeds from the festival go to the Cape Wellness Collaborative to fund integrated therapies that the group provides to cancer patients on the Cape and Islands. Although organizers couldn’t hold the festival the last two […] The post Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival Returns appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List
CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn was ranked first in a USA Today list of the country’s 10 best waterfront hotels. The inn shared the news on Friday, August 26 and said the list was part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The list’s feature on the inn says, “With 28 landscaped […] The post Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund
Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
House of the Week: $6.9 million Cape Cod house includes path to private beach, rare blue granite
New owners could soon be enjoying their own salt water pool before spending the afternoon on a private beach. A $6.9 million home located at 39 Oliver Drive in Dennis is offering all this and more. Listed by Peter Lomenzo of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, the home includes 5-bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bath and is more than 7,000 square feet.
whdh.com
Rescuers make dramatic rescue off Martha’s Vineyard coast
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders saved a man who fell overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two, maybe three hundred feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
capecoddaily.com
Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a boat fire at MacMillan Wharf around 1:15 AM Friday morning. Flames and smoke were visible from the vessel “Clean Sweep” when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of […] The post Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight appeared first on CapeCod.com.
In midst of drought, Kingston residents say road has leaked water for weeks
KINGSTON, Mass. — There is the constant sound of running water down a long stretch of Ocean Hill Dr. in Kingston. Neighbors say a busted pipe has been flowing into the street for weeks. “No one has done anything about it,” said resident Janet Carmichael said. While towns...
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County Increasing Monitoring as Drought Worsens
BARNSTABLE – Drought conditions on Cape Cod and the Islands have worsened, says state environmental officials. The Cape has been moved to Level 3 – Critical Drought conditions while the islands were elevated to Level 2 – Significant Drought. Cape Cod Commission Water Analyst Tim Pasakarnis said during a meeting with the Barnstable County Board […] The post Barnstable County Increasing Monitoring as Drought Worsens appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
capecoddaily.com
HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful!
TOP HN PHOTO: Hyannis, Massachusetts – A young scooter operator waits patiently for the lights to change. With no airbags… no seat belts… and not much between themselves, the road and other vehicles… and especially on today’s roadways, on no matter how many wheels, all those who ride need to have their wits about them at all times! MORE HN PHOTOS: Osterville, Massachusetts – At around 1:30 a.m. this morning, another young driver told Barnstable Police Officers she had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle that crossed over the center lines on South County Road. Her vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole. The driver escaped injury and the Barnstable Police Department is investigating. HN NOTE: Please drive defensively. Never assume other drivers are sober, alert, or willing and able to follow the rules of the road. Use your mirrors and constantly scan way ahead and in all directions, especially when approaching intersections. Drive posted speeds. And be prepared for idiots texting. Remember, those who text and drive would much rather kill you and others than to wait until they are no longer operating a motor vehicle – so, always stay ready for the selfish scumbags who text and drive! They lack self-control and are out there in large numbers. Try to steer clear and avoid these dangerous drivers at all costs. Also, do not engage with or try to educate idiotic drivers in traffic, ever! Let the cops deal with them. Please stay safe out there! P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Randy Newman… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
capeandislands.org
'It was crazy': Sewage flooded apartment during Provincetown sewer emergency
The town of Provincetown says property damage was minimal from the recent sewer emergency, but at least three properties required cleanup by an outside company. Summer resident Kevin Levesque, known for his shows as Miss Conception, says sewage started backing up into his bathroom almost a week after the town declared a sewer emergency.
nerej.com
Project of the Month - Integrated Builders nears completion of Lovell arena in Rockland, Mass.
Rockland, MA Integrated Builders celebrating its 30th year as the general contractor of choice by New England’s leading companies, is approaching the completion of this new 117,000 s/f ice arena for Lovell Academy that included extensive sitework and land clearing in the early stages of the project. Located off...
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County Announces More COVID Relief Money
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has launched an online application portal for organizations on Cape Cod to apply for $5 million in competitive grants of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. County officials said non-county local government units, nonprofits, and private and for-profit organizations can apply to the grant program. Grants will be small and […] The post Barnstable County Announces More COVID Relief Money appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Heavy rain that fell quickly in southeastern Massachusetts and the south shore added up quickly and caused some flash flooding and some dangerous travel conditions. The National Weather Service had issued a Flash Flood Warning for much of the afternoon on Tuesday, after the deluge. Trained weather...
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
capeandislands.org
Reflections on a memorial bench in Sandwich
I never met Irene but I think I would have liked her. What little I know of her comes from the bench placed in her memory at Shawme-Crowell State Forest in Sandwich. It’s an old-fashioned park-style bench with wooden slats for the seat and a molded metal backrest that features frogs dancing across lily pads. Two engraved rocks sit on it. One reads, “Every day is a gift”; the other, “Live Life to the Fullest.” A carved circular stone leans against the bench and is inscribed, “You have left our lives but will never leave our hearts.” It features what would only be called a kitty cat surrounded by a winged heart. Of course, there’s also a paw print.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Falmouth Road Race returns as Cape Cod tradition that helps raise money for charity
FALMOUTH -- A Cape Cod tradition returned on Sunday. Thousands of runners took part in the 50th annual Falmouth Road Race. The seven-mile race draws runners from all skill levels from an international field of Olympians to recreational runners raising money for charity. This year, Eric Kuczarski ran in memory of his four-year-old daughter Sophia, who passed away from cancer ten years ago. Kuczarski and some other runners raised money for Why Me, a Worcester-based organization that helped his family through his daughter's illness and death. "I will admit I get pretty emotional at the start but when I when i get running I just keep putting one foot in front of the other and thinks of all the battles that Sophia had to go through. It's a good feeling, it's a mixed feeling sometimes. I love doing it," Kuczarski told WBZ-TV. Since 2000, the Falmouth Road Race has helped various charity partners raise more than $50 million.
