TOP HN PHOTO: Hyannis, Massachusetts – A young scooter operator waits patiently for the lights to change. With no airbags… no seat belts… and not much between themselves, the road and other vehicles… and especially on today’s roadways, on no matter how many wheels, all those who ride need to have their wits about them at all times! MORE HN PHOTOS: Osterville, Massachusetts – At around 1:30 a.m. this morning, another young driver told Barnstable Police Officers she had to swerve to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle that crossed over the center lines on South County Road. Her vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole. The driver escaped injury and the Barnstable Police Department is investigating. HN NOTE: Please drive defensively. Never assume other drivers are sober, alert, or willing and able to follow the rules of the road. Use your mirrors and constantly scan way ahead and in all directions, especially when approaching intersections. Drive posted speeds. And be prepared for idiots texting. Remember, those who text and drive would much rather kill you and others than to wait until they are no longer operating a motor vehicle – so, always stay ready for the selfish scumbags who text and drive! They lack self-control and are out there in large numbers. Try to steer clear and avoid these dangerous drivers at all costs. Also, do not engage with or try to educate idiotic drivers in traffic, ever! Let the cops deal with them. Please stay safe out there! P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Randy Newman… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HN PHOTOS: It’s a jungle out there… so be careful! first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO