Woman killed in Circle C hit-and-run, Austin police search for driver

By Kate Winkle
KXAN
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for a driver after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run last week in southwest Austin.

On Aug. 17 at 8:35 a.m., police said a car hit Sandra K. Neilsen as she was crossing the street near Way Lane and South Bay Lane. APD said the car didn’t stop and continued to drive north on South Bay Lane.

Neilson, 70, was taken to the hospital with injuries that threatened her life, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. She died the next day.

Police released photos of the car, which is a dark-colored sedan. The top of the car’s rear tail lights are white, it has a decal or sticker on the right side of the back and its wheels have a solid center cap.

    A car police said was involved in a hit-and-run in southwest Austin Aug. 17 (Austin Police Department Photo)
    A car police said was involved in a hit-and-run in southwest Austin Aug. 17 (Austin Police Department Photo)

Anyone with information should call the the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. They can also call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app .

MAP: Where have Austin’s fatal crashes occurred in 2022?

This is Austin’s 64th deadly crash this year, in which a total of 65 people have died. At this time last year, 78 people had died in 72 crashes.

