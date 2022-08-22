ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC Washington

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Suitland Shooting: Police

Two men were found shot in Suitland, Maryland, early Tuesday, and one victim has died, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to Silver Hill Road near Suitland Parkway at about 4:35 a.m. and found the two injured men inside a building. One was in critical condition and the...
SUITLAND, MD

