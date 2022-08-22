Read full article on original website
Maryland State Fair to Host 3 Weekends of Funnel Cakes, Rides and Farm Animals
Get ready to chow down on funnel cakes, meet farm animals and take a spin on carnival rides. The 2022 Maryland State Fair will be held over three weekends: Aug. 25-28, Sept. 1-5 (Labor Day weekend) and Sept. 8-11. The fair will be held at the Maryland State Fair and...
Prince George's Residents Meet With MDOT About Maintenance of State Roads
A Maryland state delegate organized a Tuesday evening town hall with residents and the Maryland Department of Transportation after a News4 report about grass being allowed to grow taller than 3 feet on Route 210 medians in Prince George’s County. One hundred residents joined the virtual meeting to discuss...
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Suitland Shooting: Police
Two men were found shot in Suitland, Maryland, early Tuesday, and one victim has died, Prince George’s County police said. Officers responded to Silver Hill Road near Suitland Parkway at about 4:35 a.m. and found the two injured men inside a building. One was in critical condition and the...
