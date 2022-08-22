Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Drought Reveals 113 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks in Texas
A drought that has turned vast swaths of the American West into a tinderbox has unveiled a discovery in Texas — dinosaur tracks. The prints were mostly left by the Acrocanthosaurus — a theropod that stood 15 feet, weighed 7 tons and roamed the area 113 million years ago. They emerged in recent weeks as the Paluxy River dried up almost entirely in most parts of Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, a spokeswoman with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in an email.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Calls Grow to Get Rid of Texas' ‘Tampon Tax'
Support is growing for a repeal of the so-called "tampon tax," which has personal health products used by women being taxed by the state. “These are supplies that you have to have,” said Austin Democratic Rep. Donna Howard, who has been working to get rid of the tax on tampons, pads and liners for the past three legislative sessions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Torrential Rain Washes Exceptional Drought Out of North Texas; Compare Before/After
The deluge earlier this week is proving very beneficial in reducing the severity of the ongoing drought in North Texas, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor. This week's report showed most of North Texas is now in the Moderate or Severe drought stage, which is an...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues
Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
